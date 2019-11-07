The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat Montclair State University 3-0 on Thursday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal match in Galloway Township.
The set scores were 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13.
Stockton upped its season mark to 29-3, and the Red Hawks fell to 21-10.
The Ospreys will host Rowan University in the final at 1 p.m. Saturday. Rowan topped Kean 3-1 in the other semifinal Thursday.
Stockton last made the NJAC final in 2017. The Ospreys have won the women's volleyball conference title 13 times, most recently in 2015.
Charlotte Leon led Stockton with 10 kills. Sarah Walsh added eight kills and two blocks, and Emily Sullivan had three aces, 32 assists and nine digs.
Julie Kohlhoff had eight kills, three blocks. Natalie Miller contributed eight digs.
For Montclair, Carly Waterman led with 10 kills and six digs.
