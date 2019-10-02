Carousel Sports Stockton icon.jpg

The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat New Jersey City University 3-0 Tuesday in Jersey City for its eighth straight victory.

The Ospreys won with set scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-12.

Stockton improved to 15-2 overall and 3-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Gothic Knights fell to 5-9 overall and 0-4 NJAC.

Emily Sullivan led the Ospreys with nine kills, 21 assists and three aces. Sarah Walsh also had nine kills. Christie Louer added nine digs and had two aces. Julie Kohlhoff had six kills and Haley Green had five.

Women's golf: Stockton competed in the Alvernia Fall Invitational at Alvernia Fall Invitational at Ledgerock Golf Club in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. It was the Ospreys' second tournament as an intercollegiate team.

Stockton's Danielle Elia (Pinelands Regional H.S.) shot a 94 to tie for 11th place out of 33 golfers. Elia parred five holes, including the 559-yard par-5 18th hole.

