The Stockton University women's volleyball team beat New Jersey City University 3-0 Tuesday in Jersey City for its eighth straight victory.
The Ospreys won with set scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-12.
Stockton improved to 15-2 overall and 3-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. The Gothic Knights fell to 5-9 overall and 0-4 NJAC.
Emily Sullivan led the Ospreys with nine kills, 21 assists and three aces. Sarah Walsh also had nine kills. Christie Louer added nine digs and had two aces. Julie Kohlhoff had six kills and Haley Green had five.
Women's golf: Stockton competed in the Alvernia Fall Invitational at Alvernia Fall Invitational at Ledgerock Golf Club in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. It was the Ospreys' second tournament as an intercollegiate team.
Stockton's Danielle Elia (Pinelands Regional H.S.) shot a 94 to tie for 11th place out of 33 golfers. Elia parred five holes, including the 559-yard par-5 18th hole.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.