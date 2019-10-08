The Stockton University women's volleyball team won its 11th straight match, beating visiting Rutgers Newark 3-0 on Tuesday in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match in Galloway Township.
The scores were 25-9, 25-11 and 25-13.
The Ospreys improved to 18-2 overall and 4-0 in the NJAC. Rutgers Newark dropped to 11-8 on the season and 1-3 in the conference.
Sarah Walsh led Stockton with 12 kills and Charlotte Leon had 10 kills. Christie Louer added 10 digs and five aces, and Emily Sullivan had 32 assists and nine digs. Ionvonia Alves (Oakcrest) led the Ospreys with two blocks and Sophia Marziello served four aces.
Women's golf: Stockton was one of four Division III teams competing in the Spring Brook Invitational at Spring Brook Country Club in Morristown.
Danielle Elia (Pinelands Regional) finished ninth with a 104, which was nine strokes off the lead. Elia made three pars on the front nine. Madison Sauder shot a 126 for 13th place and Tamara Farrow (Middle Township) was 14th with a 128. Sauder and Farrow each had one par.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.