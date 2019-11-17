The undefeated Cabrini University women's basketball team raced out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat Stockton University 68-57 in the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament championship game Sunday.
The Cavaliers improved to 3-0, while the Ospreys fell to 2-1. Cabrini led 35-14 at halftime, and Stockton never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
Kiley Gelston, a sophomore forward from Washington Township, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic CIty H.S.) led the Ospreys with eight points each. Wright also had seven rebounds and three steals. Freshman Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had nine rebounds and a career-high seven points. Quanaijah McDowell tied for the game high with four assists.
Kate Lannan led Cabrini with 14 points. Kate King added 12.
In the consolation game, Pitt-Greensburg defeated The City College of New York 88-53.
On Saturday, Gelston scored a career-high 15 points to help Stockton beat CCNY 79-53 in the Tip-Off's opening game.
The win was the Ospreys' second in a row to start the season. Last year, their first under coach Devin Jefferson, the Ospreys didn't win their second game until Dec. 12, their 10th game of the season.
Slowed by 20% shooting (4 for 20), the Ospreys fell behind 15-10 in the first quarter. But Stockton tied the game at 17-all and continued its run for a 30-26 halftime lead.
The Beavers went back ahead 45-44 through three quarters, but the Ospreys outscored them 35-8 the rest of the way to pull away. For the game, Stockton forced 25 turnovers that led to 26 points.
Chyna Wooten had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Stockton, and Raquel Harris-Scott added 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Reilly Boehm of CCNY scored 25.
Cabrini (2-0) defeated Pitt-Greensburg 61-53 in the other semifinal.
