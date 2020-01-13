The Stockton University women's basketball team ended a two-game losing streak Monday with 55-38 win over visiting Delaware Valley University in Galloway Township.
The nonleague win put Stockton at 6-8 for the season, and Delaware Valley fell to 1-12.
Kiley Gelston led the Ospreys with 11 points and had six rebounds, and Lajerah Wright (Atlantic City H.S.) scored 10 points and had nine rebounds. Maddie McCracken (Wildwood) added six points and five rebounds, and Ionyonia Alves (Oakcrest) had five points and eight rebounds. Chyna Wooten scored seven points. Emily Donzanti contributed four assists and four steals.
For Delaware Valley, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Lauren Moretti (Wildwood Catholic) led with 18 points and had eight rebounds. Emily Kuskel had six points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Aggies cut the Stockton lead to 30-23 in the third quarter, but the Ospreys extended the lead to 42-31 by the end of the quarter and pulled away.
