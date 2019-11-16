Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Kiley Gelston scored a career-high 15 points to help the Stockton University women's basketball beat The City College of New York 79-53 Saturday in Galloway Township.
Gelston is a sophomore forward from Washington Township.
The win, in the first round of the Stockton Tip-Off Tournament, was the Ospreys' second in a row to start the season. They will face Cabrini University at 3 p.m. Sunday for the championship. Cabrini (2-0) defeated Pitt-Greensburg 61-53 in the other semifinal.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Last year, their first under coach Devin Jefferson, the Ospreys didn't win their second game until Dec. 12, their 10th game of the season.
Slowed by 20% shooting (4 for 20) the Ospreys fell behind 15-10 in the first quarter. But Stockton tied the game at 17-all and continued its run for a 30-26 halftime lead.
The Beavers went back ahead 45-44 through three quarters, but the Ospreys outscored them 35-8 the rest of the way to pull away. For the game, Stockton forced 25 turnovers that led to 26 points.
Chyna Wooten had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Stockton, and Raquel Harris-Scott added 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
Reilly Boehm of CCNY scored 25.
The Beavers (0-2) will play Pitt-Greensburg in the 1 p.m. consolation game.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
082719_spt_stockton 170
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Stockton University Women's volleyball
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.