Two players from Atlantic County earned New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly football honors Sunday.
Rowan University junior defensive lineman
Sunny Tapp, a St. Joseph High School graduate, was named the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week. Montclair State freshman defensive lineman Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) was named the NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week.
Tapp, of Hammonton, helped Rowan beat Kean 52-7 for its first win of the season. He had four tackles, including two sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery he returned 60 yards for a touchdown.
Pali, of Northfield, had four tackles, including one for a loss, in a 10-7 win over The College of New Jersey. It was just his second career game for the Red Hawks.
Also in Rowan’s win, RB
Ifreke Andy (Absegami) rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries. DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) tied for the team lead with five tackles, including one for a loss. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) also had five tackles. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton) had two tackles and returned an interception 14 yards. LB Dean Deveney (Mainland) and DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) each had tackles. Jeff DeJean (Egg Harbor Township) started at right guard for an offense that had 432 yards total.
Also in Montclair’s win, DB
Brennan Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) had seven tackles, including half a tackle for a loss. DB DeAndre Tull-Kennedy (Vineland) had a tackle. Cam’Ron Smith (EHT) started at right guard in the win.
DT
Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in Florida Atlantic’s 28-13 win over Middle Tennessee.
RB
Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) had 44 rushing yards on 14 carries, including a 28-yard run, in Rutgers’ 35-0 loss to Indiana.
LB
Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had two tackles in Albany’s 38-21 win over Towson.
LB
Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading nine tackles, including one for a loss, in Florida A&M’s 42-38 win over South Carolina State.
RB
Dante Moore (EHT) rushed for 14 yards on five carries in Penn’s 38-24 win over Sacred Heart.
For Sacred Heart, DB
Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had 10 tackles. DB A’Laam Horne (St. Joseph) had two tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, and LB Pat Ferrero (Southern Regional) had a tackle.
RB
Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) had 48 yards on eight carries and caught four passes for 29 yards in San Diego’s 37-17 win over Davidson.
LB
Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had three tackles in No. 5 Villanova’s 38-24 loss to No. 2 James Madison in a battle between two of NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision’s top teams. DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) had two tackles. Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine) had a 44-yard punt and averaged 61.4 yards on five kickoffs with a touchback.
DB
Malachi Timberlake (Cedar Creek) had eight tackles, including two for a loss, in Florida Tech’s 34-14 loss to Mississippi College.
DB
Chase Stephensen (Lacey Township) had four tackles in Kutztown’s 35-13 win over East Stroudsburg. RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had 8 rushing yards on five carries.
WR
Chris Dolan (Absegami) had three receptions for 42 yards in Millersville’s 48-23 win over Lock Haven. Pat Davis (Lacey) hit 5 of 5 extra point attempts and averaged 51 yards with a touchback on six kickoff attempts in Pace’s 35-32 win over Assumption.
WR
Otis Harold (Vineland) had two receptions for 36 yards in Alvernia’s 29-24 win over Lycoming. Shane Ecker (Vineland) started at right guard for an offense that gained 416 total yards.
RB
Robert Blakley (Vineland) threw a 2-yard touchdown pass, rushed for 3 yards and had a 6-yard reception in FDU-Florham’s 31-30 loss to Lebanon Valley. DB Isaiah Blakely (Vineland), Robert’s brother, had a tackle. Matthew Compton (St. Augustine) started at center for an offense that gained 508 total yards.
In Kean’s loss to Rowan, RB
Jason Giresi (Lacey) had 17 yards rushing on three carries. LB Dietrick Trumbauer (EHT) had eight tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. DB Purvis Hatcher (Cumberland Regional) had three tackles, LB Matt Milden (Lacey) two and LB Joe Guglielmo (Southern) one.
LB
Dan Walsh (Ocean City) had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in U.S. Merchant Marine’s 30-20 win over Norwich.
For TCNJ in its loss to Montclair State, QB
Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 14 ofr 26 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 19 yards on six carries. LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had six tackles, including one for a loss.
TE
Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had four receptions for 108 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown catch, in Wesley’s 45-38 loss to Salisbury. LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had 12 tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced and recovered fumble. LB Dominique Daniel (Oakcrest) had a tackle.
DL
Owen Kramer (Ocean City) had two tackles in Widener’s 40-35 loss to Misericordia. Tyler White (EHT) started at center for an offense that gained 459 total yards. Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 17 of 29 for 185 yards and three TDs with two interceptions in Wilkes’ 42-40 win over Albright. He also rushed 16 times for 91 yards and scored on a 2-yard run with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the game to put Wilkes up 42-40. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) had 5 rushing yards on four carries.
WR
Austin Shiner (Absegami) had two receptions for 17 yards in William Paterson’s 34-10 loss to Christopher Newport. DL Sincere Worthy (Pleasantville) had a tackle.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week