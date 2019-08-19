John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Mick Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the Brennan McCann Masters Row on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township in 32 minutes, 18 seconds.
The crew of Tom and Mike Sher, who are brothers and Ventnor alumni, finished second in 32:24. Jim Swift Sr., a Margate alumnus and John’s brother, placed third with son Jim Swift Jr., in 33:10. The crew of Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Bill Kindle, a Wildwood alumnus, finished fourth in 33:19.
Jim Swift and his son finished 18th last week at the 20-mile Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, and MacMurray and Kindle were 13th.
The Brennan McCann race had 11 crews and all finished.
