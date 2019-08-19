44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row

The 44th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, where twenty-one crews have entered the 20-mile race. Aug. 13, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

John Swift, a Margate Beach Patrol alumnus, and Mick Cote, a Surf City lifeguard, won the Brennan McCann Masters Row on Saturday at Seaview Harbor beach in Egg Harbor Township in 32 minutes, 18 seconds.

The crew of Tom and Mike Sher, who are brothers and Ventnor alumni,  finished second in 32:24. Jim Swift Sr., a Margate alumnus and John’s brother, placed third with son Jim Swift Jr., in 33:10. The crew of Wayne MacMurray, an Upper Township lifeguard, and Bill Kindle, a Wildwood alumnus, finished fourth in 33:19.

Jim Swift and his son finished 18th last week at the 20-mile Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, and MacMurray and Kindle were 13th.

The Brennan McCann race had 11 crews and all finished.

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

