The Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Shawnee 93-77 Monday in a South Jersey Public B semifinal meet.
The four-time defending Public B state champion Mustangs (11-2) took first place in only three of 11 races but won the two freestyle relay events and had the scoring depth to win it.
Cole Garbutt won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 12.59 seconds. Ryan Brown and Liam Garbutt (Cole’s brother) each had two relay wins.
Mainland, the top seed, will meet second-seeded Ocean City at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in the South Jersey Public B championship meet.
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay—S (Andrew Taylor, Jack Artis, Kyle Hare, Gavin Luong) 1:51.69
200 Freestyle—David Lucas S 2:04.57
200 IM—Cole Garbutt M 2:12.59
50 Freestyle—Hare S 24.43
100 Butterfly—Taylor S59.67
100 Freestyle—Hare S 53.10
400 Freestyle—Lucas S 4:26.17
200 Freestyle Relay—Charlie Sher, Ryan Brown, Matt Giannantonio, Liam Garbutt) 1:43.67
100 Backstroke—Taylor S 1:02.18
100 Breaststroke—Artis S 1:08.09
400 Freestyle Relay—M (C. Garbutt, Mason Bushay, Brown, L. Garbutt) 3:49.74.
Records—Shawnee 7-3-1; Mainland 11-2.
South Jersey Public C semifinal
(3) Lacey Township 86,
(2) Barnegat 84
At Barnegat (St. Francis Aquatic Center), yards
200 Medley Relay—L (Lucas Whelan, Sean Cook, Peter VanDerWerf, Eric Burke) 1:47.67;
200 Freestyle—Whelan L 1:56.87
200 IM—Cook L 2:12.96
50 Freestyle—Kaden Jason B 23.48
100 Butterfly—Michael Spina L 1:01.24
100 Freestyle—Jason B 52.57
500 Freestyle—Whelan L 5:52.43
200 Freestyle Relay—B (Jason, Gavin Wheeler, Ethan Sackett, Josh Hutton) 1:38.92
100 Backstroke—VanDerWerf L 1:01.80
100 Breaststroke—Cook L 1:08.50
400 Freestyle Relay—L (VanDerWerf, Whelan, Cook, Spina) 3:32.49.
Records—Lacey 8-4; Barnegat 6-5.
Of note—Lacey meets the winner between Woodstown and Cedar Creek for the S.J. Public C title at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at GCIT.
Girls swimming
south jersey Public B semifinal
No. 3 (2) Mainland REGional 108,
No. 8 (3) Clearview Regional 62
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Summer Cassidy, Katie McClinitock, Madeline Falk, Monica Iordanov) 2:02.20
200 Freestyle—Lindsey Lett C 2:09.28
200 IM—McClintock M 2:19.71
50 Freestyle—Iordanov M 28.56
100 Butterfly—Falk M 1:07.98
100 Freestyle—Grace Gallagher M 1:00.27
400 Freestyle—Lett C 4:38.95
200 Freestyle Relay—M (Sophie Sherwood, Rileigh Booth, Julia Goodman, Gallagher) 1:56.15
100 Backstroke—Cassidy M 1:05.95
100 Breaststroke—McClintock M 1:13.04
400 Freestyle Relay—M (Falk, Gallagher, Iordanov, McClintock) 4:07.58. Records—Clearview 8-1; Mainland 13-0.
Of note—Mainland meets Moorestown at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at GCIT for the South Jersey Public B title.
Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.