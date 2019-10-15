Millville’s Anthony Stubbs is going to get another opportunity to play professional football.
Stubbs, who was with the Cleveland Browns during the preseason as an undrafted rookie linebacker, was drafted Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL.
“It’s another step toward the ultimate goal (of playing in the NFL),” Stubbs said Tuesday night in a phone interview. “I know I have the talent to play in the NFL, and the XFL is a way for me to showcase my talents. I’m going to dominate this league.”
Stubbs, 23, was taken in the eighth round of the phase of the draft reserved for defensive linemen and linebackers. The draft was divided into sections featuring skill position players (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends), offensive line, defensive front seven (linemen, linebackers), defensive backs and an open round that allows teams to draft anyone.
After starring at Millville High School, where he was a teammate of Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Ryquell Armstead, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder played two seasons at Monroe Community College in Rochester, New York, then spent two seasons with Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, Texas.
Stubbs had 147 tackles and 14.5 sacks for the Panthers. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Browns in July and was released at the end of the preseason.
He returned to his offseason home in Houston to train in hopes of getting another chance.
“After I got released, I went back to Cleveland for another workout three weeks later, but they just decided to go in a different direction,” Stubbs said. “I’m looking forward to playing in the XFL because it will give me a chance to develop my skills. I want to get back to the NFL.”
Stubbs was among five local players listed in the XFL’s pool of draft-eligible players, along with linebacker Brandon Bell (Oakcrest High School), quarterback Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit), linebacker Anthony Sarao (Holy Spirit) and linebacker Ed Shockley (Millville). Stubbs was the only player drafted Tuesday. The others will be eligible to be picked in Wednesday’s open round as teams fill out their 71-player rosters.
Bell was released by Carolina at the end of the preseason after spending parts of two seasons with Cincinnati. Callahan was with Baltimore in the preseason after stints with Green Bay, New Orleans, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Both Sarao and Shockley played in the Alliance of American Football, which folded midway through its inaugural season this past spring.
The Vipers are among eight teams in the revamped XFL, along with the Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons and St. Louis Battlehawks.
The league will open its season in early February, a week after Super Bowl LIV.
Former Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestman is Tampa Bay’s coach and general manager.
The league is making a comeback 18 years after the only season of its initial run. Lacey Township High School grad Keith Elias was a running back for the New York/New Jersey Hitmen during that 2001 season.
On the NFL front, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson (Absegami) was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Monday for the second time this season.
He made his regular-season debut for the Bears two weeks ago and recorded his first career tackle in a 16-6 win over Minnesota.
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #12 Randy Hippeard.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Lamark Brown, left, celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Cornelius Lewis (72) and wide receiver Kendrick Ings, right, during a 42-35 win over the Columbus Destroyers on May 5.
Kristian Gonyea / For the Press
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks play a series of games at home over the next few weeks.
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis hits the quarterback in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea/
spt_blackjacks
Columbus Destroyers receiver Jenson Stoshak walks in for a touchdown against the Atlantic City Blackjacks. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard attempts a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks defense celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Wesley Mauia celebrates scoring a touchdown in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer’s quarterback Grant Russell in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard sets to pass during Saturday’s home debut against Columbus at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. He threw for two touchdowns, ran for another, was not sacked and did not throw any interceptions.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks quarterback Randy Hippeard salutes the crowd after beating in the home opener the Columbus Destroyers 42-35. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Monte Lewis sacks Columbus Destroyer's quarterback Grant Russell for the second time in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks defensive back Kiante Northington breaks up a pass in the home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks receiver Lamark Brown scores a touchdown in their Inaugural home opener against the Columbus Destroyers. ac, NJ. May 5, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For the Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks fullback Wes Mauia fights for yards in the new franchise’s home opener against the Columbus Destroyers in front of an announced attendance of 6,139 fans at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday.
Kristian Gonyea / for the press
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday.
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
052019_spt_blackjacks
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
042819_gal_blackjacks01 (1)
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
The Atlantic City Blackjacks started their history in enemy territory, taking on the Philadelphia Soul on their turf at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday. Mark Lewis.
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
AC Blackjacks at Philadelphia Soul gallery
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks Wide Receiver #3 Rashad Still catches a pass for a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills brings the ball into the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks wide receiver #5 Antwane Grant runs a pass into the endzone.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore #1 Joe Powell tries to run down Blackjacks Wide Receiver # 17 Kendrick Ings.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills looks for room down the sideline.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills tries to break free of a tackle by Blackjacks #23 Kiante Northington.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Quarterback #8 Shane Boyd in the pocket.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks quarterback #12 Randy Hippeard launches a pass.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
052019_spt_blackjacks
Kiante Northington
Northington 2019 Atlantic City blackjacks defensive back
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings after receiving the ball, runs it all the way to the opposing side for a touchdown.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks wide receiver Kendrick Inges reaches for a pass that’s too long during Saturday’s game against the Albany Empire in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City fell to 2-3 after a 54-35 loss to Albany, which improved to 5-0.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Empire QB #4 Tommy Grady receives a sack by Blackjacks #7 Lynden Trail.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #3 Still with a reception.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
Kendrick Inges returns the first touchdown scored on a kickoff in Atlantic City Blackjacks history Saturday in a 54-35 loss to the Albany Empire in Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. He scored four touchdowns, including three on passes from Randy Hippeard. Below, Empire quarterback Tommy Grady looks for a pass while Blackjacks lineman Spencer Myers (63) breaks loose from a block.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #5 Antwane Grante finds a lane down the sideline.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
Marvin Ross, Norhington
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #23 Kiante Northington tries to pull down Empire #7 Malachi Jones.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #3 Rashad Still.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings completes a reception for a first down.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks LB #13 Wesley Mauia going up the middle.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Blackjacks #17 Kendrick Ings tackled by Empire #8 Terence Moore.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
On May 25th 2019, at Boardwalk in Atlantic City, AFL teams the Blackjacks host the Albany Empire. Warren Smith Jr. takes a snap before a Mark Lewis extra point attempt.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
052219_spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
The Atlantic City Blackjacks' Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade during a July 21 game at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Kristian Gonyea / For The Press
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lyden Trail hits Baltimore Brigade’s QB Shayne Boyd at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lamark Brown has the ball stripped away by Baltimore Brigade's Joe Powell at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Lyden Trail stops Baltimore Brigade's Ervin Phillips before he can reach the end zone at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Baltimore Brigade’s Ervin Phillips catches a touchdown pass against Atlantic City Blackjacks at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Baltimore Brigade's Joe Powell catches a touchdown pass against Atlantic City Blackjacks at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs a interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Atlantic City Blackjacks Marvin Ross grabs an interception against the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Atlantic City, NJ. July 21, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)
Kristian Gonyea
spt_blackjacks
spt_blackjacks
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City Blackjacks season-ticket holder Rick King, left, leads the crowd in a cheer during Saturday’s 50-45 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. ‘I want to support them, because Atlantic City deserves its own team. I think it’s a great thing for the community,’ he said.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) breaks upfield. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Lamark Brown (11) leaps over defenders for a touch down. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant, leaps for a catch. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) leaps for a deep pass in front of Soul’s James Romain. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Lamark Brown (11) celebrates a touch down. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City Blackjacks coach RonJames gives plays to quaterback Warren Smith, a Lacey Township High School graduate, during Saturday’s 50-45 loss to the Philadelphia Soul at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Young fans get a high five from Philadelphia Soul player Darius Reynolds. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Atlantic City defensive back Arthur Hobbs. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks cheerleaders entertain the crowd. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Wesley Mauia (13) breaks upfield. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Arthur Hobbs (right) defends against Soul’s BJ Bunn. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Soul Football
Blackjacks Antwane Grant (5) leaps for a deep pass in front of Soul’s James Romain. Philadelphia Soul vs Atlantic City Blackjacks arena football held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday July 6, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Blackjacks Soul Football
