Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Nya Gilchrist, left, scored three goals and Tara McNally four to lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to an 8-3 win over Mainland Regional in a South Jersey Group III field hockey semifinal Tuesday.
OCEAN CITY — Tara McNally and Nya Gilchrist led an Ocean City High School first-half scoring barrage that was too much for Mainland Regional to overcome in their South Jersey Group III field hockey semifinal game Tuesday.
Ocean City, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, scored all seven first-half goals and beat Mainland 8-3. McNally led the Red Raiders with four goals, all in the first half. Gilchrist scored three, including the game’s first and third, and assisted on McNally’s first goal.
Second-seeded Ocean City (17-5) will meet top-seeded Clearview Regional (17-2-1) for the sectional championship Friday in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
It will be the third straight year that the teams have met in the final. Clearview won 1-0 in 2017, and the Red Raiders won 3-1 last year. Clearview blanked fourth-seeded Gloucester County Institute of Technology 9-0 Tuesday in the other South Jersey semifinal. Mainland, the third seed, finished the season 10-10.
“We played really well in the first half,” said McNally, a 16-year-old junior forward-midfielder from the Marmora section of Upper Township. “We started out a little slow, but we picked up the effort. We realize that on Friday it’s going to be a lot harder, so we played like we’re going to play on Friday.”
Gilchrist opened the scoring in the eighth minute of play on O.C.’s third corner. Mainland goalie Alex Pugliese-Conroy made a save on a Red Raiders shot, but Gilchrist sent the rebound into the net from a few feet away.
Gilchrist brought the ball up four minutes later and sent a crossfield pass to McNally, who scored at the left post to make it 2-0. In the 16th minute, another O.C. corner led to a shot and save, and Gilchrist again scored on a rebound shot.
Gilchrist said she also expects the Red Raiders to play Friday the way they did Tuesday.
“We picked up the intensity and momentum,” said Gilchrist, a 16-year-old junior forward and an Ocean City resident.
The Red Raiders’ pressure continued, and Chloe Prettyman scored near the net for a 4-0 lead after Pugliese-Conroy made three saves in a row. McNally scored three times in a row in the last eight minutes of the half to make it 7-0. Her final goal of the half was on a penalty stroke as she sent a roller into the left corner.
“They were moving the ball well and clicking on all cylinders,” Ocean City coach Kelsey Burke said of her players. “The girls were hungry in the circle. We scored on a lot of rebounds, and that’s good that we were down and ready. That’s what we’re hoping to carry into Friday.”
Sandi Smoger put Mainland on the board with a goal on a corner with under eight minutes left in the game. Casey Murray and Brooke Albuquerque added goals to cut the deficit to 7-3. Murray, Hannah Blake and Ashley Smith had assists.
Gilchrist scored on a corner to make it 8-3 with no time on the clock, and Sophia Ruh assisted.
“Our girls came out and played hard, but we were doing some little things that didn’t go in our favor,” Mainland coach Jill Hatz said. “We talked to them (at halftime) about having confidence and making sure you’re playing hard. We wanted to see a change in the second half, and they did it.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Oakcrest VS Ocean City
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.