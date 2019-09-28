Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CAMDEN — Tyler Hendrickson made a bad snap on an extra point that cost the Cedar Creek High School football team in a one-point loss to Camden earlier this month.
Since then, the Pirates senior conducted a nightly ritual.
He stood 7 yards away from his bedroom wall in his Mays Landing home and practiced his snaps. Night after night, the football repeatedly hit the wall with a thud that annoyed his mother, Lauren.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"I get yelled at a little bit for it," Hendrickson said.
After Saturday, Lauren probably will be a bit more understanding.
Hendrickson made the perfect snap and Taylor Manning kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pirates a 29-28 win over Woodrow Wilson in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.
Manning said he was shaking when he took the field with three seconds left and the ball on the Woodrow Wilson 13-yard line.
"It's a dream come true," Manning said. "I didn't think it was happening in real life."
Manning, a junior, is one of South Jersey's top kickers. He booted a 20-yard field goal in the Pirates' season-opening win 24-20 win over Willingboro.
Woodrow Wilson called timeout to try to freeze Manning. Hendrickson took advantage of the break to practice his snaps with holder Malachi "Max" Melton. Manning's kick split the uprights.
"They want to ice me — try to," Manning said. "They're not going to ice me. I got it."
The field goal capped an entertaining game.
Cedar Creek (4-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. But Woodrow Wilson (2-0) entered Saturday as the team to beat in the South Jersey Group III bracket.
Wilson beat Cedar Creek 52-37 last season. The Tigers averaged 54 points in their first two games this season.
Sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman already has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from West Virginia and Rutgers. Wide receiver and defensive end Fadil Diggs has committed to Texas A&M.
Cedar Creek started fast. Sophomore JoJo Bermudez helped Cedar Creek build a 20-7 second-quarter lead. Bermudez caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and returned a kickoff 86 yards for TD in the second.
But Wilson seemed to wear down the Pirates in the second and third quarters behind the passing of Kargman (25 of 45 for 287 yards) and the running of Muheem McCargo (17 carries for 156 yards).
McCargo's 30-yard TD run gave Wilson a 28-20 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter.
Somehow, the Cedar Creek defense slowed the Wilson offense in the fourth quarter. Kargman completed just 1 of 6 passes in the final 12 minutes. Cedar Creek defensive lineman Cole Laughlin made a critical tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter, while sophomore defensive back Zachary Ricci knocked a pass away.
"We buckled down," Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. "We started running a few more exotic blitzes than we showed in the first half and ended up getting pressure, and that was the difference."
Melton made a host of big plays in the fourth quarter. He intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop a potential Wilson scoring drive.
That pick gave Cedar Creek the ball at its own 20-yard line with 2:26 left.
Melton helped set up the winning field goal when he snuck behind the defense on a post pattern and caught a 43-yard pass from Louie Barrios on a fourth-and-3 play to extend the drive.
Manning already had an eventful day before his winning kick. He was 2 of 3 on extra points. He was shaken up in the first half when he was hit on a kickoff, a play that prompted words between the Cedar Creek and Wilson coaches.
As the Pirates took the field for the field goal, it was impossible for everyone connected with the team not to relive what happened against Camden on Sept. 14.
The Pirates trailed 42-41 in that game. They lined up for the extra point to tie the game with 10 seconds left. The snap was high. The Camden defenders tackled Melton, who tried to scramble with the ball.
"I couldn't sleep that night," Hendrickson said. "I had a mental picture of Malachi Melton jumping in the air for the ball. It's been stuck in my head."
Hendrickson left the field Saturday with a different picture.
"Taylor doesn't miss," he said. "It's a win."
There is a black mark on Hendrickson's wall where the football has hit from all his practice snaps.
"We're going to have to paint it after the football season," he said.
He might want change those plans and keep the mark as a memorial to an improbable win.
Texas A&M commit Isaiah Raikes scored the game’s first points in the second quarter, a 2-yard run to put the Hermits, No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, up 7-0.
Shawnee, No. 5 in The Elite 11, tied it up in the third quarter when Matt Wesley hit Nate Summerville for a 16-yard touchdown pass.
St. Augustine attempted a go-ahead field goal with 1:34 left in regulation, but Shawnee got a piece of it.
Shawnee got the ball first in overtime, scoring on a 4-yard run from Jake Barnett to go up 14-7. The Hermits couldn’t score on their possession.
St. Augustine 0 7 0 0 0—0
Shawnee 0 0 7 0 7—0
SECOND QUARTER
SA — Raikes 2 run (Snyder kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Summerville 16 pass from Wesley (Stern kick)
OVERTIME
S—Barnett 4 run (Stern kick)
Records—St. Aug. 1-3, Shanwee (4-0).
Barnegat 0, Ocean Twp. 47
Cumberland 14, Triton 20
Triton (2-2) led 20-0 after three quarters. Cumberland fell to 0-4. No other information was available.
Mainland 29, Bridgeton 8
Mainland Regional High School freshman football player Ja’Briel Mace continued his stellar season with a three-touchdown performance in the Mustangs’ 29-8 win over Bridgeton in a West Jersey Football League Independence Division game Friday.
Mace scored from 26, 1 and 70 yards. He carried the ball 15 times for 192 yards.
Mainland’s defense made it 9-0 with a safety in the second quarter. Cole Campbell threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Cook. Brady Panas was 3 for 4 in extra point attempts.
Bridgeton scored late when Domitris Mosley scored on a 3-yard fumble return.
Mainland 7 2 13 7—29
Bridgeton 0 0 0 8—8
FIRST QUARTER
MR—Mace 26 run (Panas kick)
SECOND QUARTER
MR—snap out of the endzone
THIRD QUARTER
MR—Mace 1 run (kicked failed)
MR—Cook 5 pass from Campbell (Panas kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
MR—Mace 70 run (Panas kick)
B—Mosley 3 fumble return (Melendez from Smith)
Records—Mainland 4-0, Bridgeton 0-3.
Manasquan 6, Lacey Twp. 7
The score was tied 0-0 after three quarters. Lacey (4-0) had an opportunity to score at the end of the first half but missed a field goal.
Justin Gorski scored the game’s first points with 9:38 left in the fourth quarter, capping an 18-play drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Lions up 7-0.
On the ensuing possession, Rob Pendergist scored on a 65-yard run, but the extra point was blocked, making it 7-6.
Lacey’s defense made several stops on the game, concluded with an interception to end Manasquan’s last drive in the final minute.
Manasquan 0 0 0 6—0
Lacey Twp. 0 0 0 7—0
FOURTH QUARTER
LT—Gorski 6 run (kick good)
M—Pendergist 65 run (kick blocked)
Records—Manasquan 0-3, Lacey 4-0.
Millville 30, Kingsway 20
Shamore Collins scored on a 1-yard run with 32 seconds left in the first half. The Thunderbolts got a 2-point conversion to go up 8-0.
In the third quarter, Nate Robbins connected with Maurice Smith on a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.
Millville 0 8 6 16—30
Kingsway 0 0 6 14—20
SECOND QUARTER
M—Shamore Collins 1 run (2-point conversion)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Maurice Smith 15 pass from Nate Robbins (conversion failed)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
M—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (2-point conversion)
KR—Touchdown (conversion failed)
M—LaQuint Allen 8 run (2-point conversion)
Records—Millville 1-3, Kingsway 2-2.
Southern 42, Brick Memorial 32
Vineland 10, Timber Creek 44
Donovan Leary threw four touchdown pass to Tarheeb Still for Timber Creek (3-1). Leary threw a fifth TD pass and rushed for another score.
For the Fighting Clan (1-3), Jonathan Toney caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tyreem Powell, and Henry Garton kicked a 25-yard field.
Vineland 0 10 0 0—10
Timber Creek 7 16 14 0—44
FIRST QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still pass from Leary (Coluccio kick)
SECOND QUARTER
V—Toney 16 pass from Powell (Garton kick)
TC—Leary 12 run (kick failed)
V—Graton 25 field goal
TC—Coluccio 20 field goal
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
THIRD QUARTER
TC—Tarheeb Still 4 run (Coluccio kick)
TC—Still from Leary (Coluccio kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TC—O’Dunlami from Leary (Coluccio kick)
Records—Timber Creek (3-1), Vineland 1-3.
Wildwood 6, Riverside 36
Riverside (1-2) led the WJFL Classic matchup 14-6 at halftime. Wildwood fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
Buena 48, Lower Cape May 7
Pleasantville 42, Gloucester 6
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (37)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (28)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (33)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (25)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (13)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (27)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (34)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (9)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (23)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (16)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (26)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (32)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (35)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (8)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (24)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (22)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (20)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (30)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (40)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (4)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (12)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (31)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (14)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (7)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (18)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (21)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (11)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (10)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (36)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (19)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (5)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (17)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (1)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (3)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (39)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (29)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (15)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (38)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (2)
SEEN at 2019 Stockton's A.C. Stake Race (6)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Stockton Stake Race
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.