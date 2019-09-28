CAMDEN — Tyler Hendrickson made a bad snap on an extra point that cost the Cedar Creek High School football team in a one-point loss to Camden earlier this month.

Since then, the Pirates senior conducted a nightly ritual.

He stood 7 yards away from his bedroom wall in his Mays Landing home and practiced his snaps. Night after night, the football repeatedly hit the wall with a thud that annoyed his mother, Lauren.

"I get yelled at a little bit for it," Hendrickson said.

After Saturday, Lauren probably will be a bit more understanding.

Hendrickson made the perfect snap and Taylor Manning kicked a 30-yard field goal as time expired to give the Pirates a 29-28 win over Woodrow Wilson in a West Jersey Football League Constitution Division game.

Manning said he was shaking when he took the field with three seconds left and the ball on the Woodrow Wilson 13-yard line.

"It's a dream come true," Manning said. "I didn't think it was happening in real life."

Manning, a junior, is one of South Jersey's top kickers. He booted a 20-yard field goal in the Pirates' season-opening win 24-20 win over Willingboro.

Woodrow Wilson called timeout to try to freeze Manning. Hendrickson took advantage of the break to practice his snaps with holder Malachi "Max" Melton. Manning's kick split the uprights.

"They want to ice me — try to," Manning said. "They're not going to ice me. I got it."

The field goal capped an entertaining game.

Cedar Creek (4-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. But Woodrow Wilson (2-0) entered Saturday as the team to beat in the South Jersey Group III bracket.

Wilson beat Cedar Creek 52-37 last season. The Tigers averaged 54 points in their first two games this season.

Sophomore quarterback Devin Kargman already has NCAA Division I scholarship offers from West Virginia and Rutgers. Wide receiver and defensive end Fadil Diggs has committed to Texas A&M.

Cedar Creek started fast. Sophomore JoJo Bermudez helped Cedar Creek build a 20-7 second-quarter lead. Bermudez caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and returned a kickoff 86 yards for TD in the second.

But Wilson seemed to wear down the Pirates in the second and third quarters behind the passing of Kargman (25 of 45 for 287 yards) and the running of Muheem McCargo (17 carries for 156 yards).

McCargo's 30-yard TD run gave Wilson a 28-20 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

Somehow, the Cedar Creek defense slowed the Wilson offense in the fourth quarter. Kargman completed just 1 of 6 passes in the final 12 minutes. Cedar Creek defensive lineman Cole Laughlin made a critical tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter, while sophomore defensive back Zachary Ricci knocked a pass away.

"We buckled down," Cedar Creek coach Tim Watson said. "We started running a few more exotic blitzes than we showed in the first half and ended up getting pressure, and that was the difference."

Melton made a host of big plays in the fourth quarter. He intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop a potential Wilson scoring drive.

That pick gave Cedar Creek the ball at its own 20-yard line with 2:26 left.

Melton helped set up the winning field goal when he snuck behind the defense on a post pattern and caught a 43-yard pass from Louie Barrios on a fourth-and-3 play to extend the drive.

Manning already had an eventful day before his winning kick. He was 2 of 3 on extra points. He was shaken up in the first half when he was hit on a kickoff, a play that prompted words between the Cedar Creek and Wilson coaches.

As the Pirates took the field for the field goal, it was impossible for everyone connected with the team not to relive what happened against Camden on Sept. 14.

The Pirates trailed 42-41 in that game. They lined up for the extra point to tie the game with 10 seconds left. The snap was high. The Camden defenders tackled Melton, who tried to scramble with the ball.

"I couldn't sleep that night," Hendrickson said. "I had a mental picture of Malachi Melton jumping in the air for the ball. It's been stuck in my head."

Hendrickson left the field Saturday with a different picture.

"Taylor doesn't miss," he said. "It's a win."

There is a black mark on Hendrickson's wall where the football has hit from all his practice snaps.

"We're going to have to paint it after the football season," he said.

He might want change those plans and keep the mark as a memorial to an improbable win.

"It feels great," he said, "to get redemption."

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments