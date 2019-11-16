ATLANTIC CITY - Shawn Teed and Nikolas Motta both earned Cage Fury Fighting Championships titles Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Teed posted a third-TKO over Ben Reiter to win the vacant heavyweight title, then Motta won the vacant lightweight crown with a four-round, unanimous decision over Juan Gonzalez during CFFC 79 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.
Teed (6-2), from Willingboro, was locked in a tight bout against Reiter (17-3-1), from New York until midway through the third round. He took Reiter to the canvas and pummeled him with punches, forcing referee Liam Kerrigan to stop the bout at 2 minutes, 27 seconds of the round.
Reiter, a former wrestler at the University of Pennsylvania, was fighting for the first time in nearly three years. He donated his entire purse, believed to be $2,000, to Beat the Streets Philadelphia, which "uses the sport of wrestling combined with mentorship and academic support to serve under-resourced student youth in the Philadelphia area."
Motta (12-3), a native of Brazil who trains in Toms River, dominated Gonzalez (6-2), from Texas. He dropped him four times during the first three rounds, then maintained a defensive posture for most of the fourth.
Motta was coming off a first-round knockout over Atlantic City's Cesar Balmaceda in August.
"I feel great, but I wanted to finish (Gonzalez)," Motta said. "Now I know why they call him 'The Demon' because he's a warrior."
Brazil's Mauro Chaulet (13-6) was supposed to challenge CFFC featherweight champ Pat Sabatini (10-2) from Bristol, Pennsylvania, but the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board was forced to cancel the bout after Chaulet failed a physical Saturday morning.
That did not sit well with the crowd, who chanted "We want Pat, we want Pat."
Other results
In other bouts, Vineland flyweight Miguel Diaz (2-1) took a three-round, unanimous decision over Phoenix, Arizona's Federico Flores (1-1). Philadelphia bantamweight Kenny Richmond (4-1-1) earned a split decision over Jordan Morales (7-5), of Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Staten Island, New York flyweight Santo Curatolo (4-0) won by first-round submission (rear-naked choke) against Brazil's Alexczander Castilhos (3-2). Bronx, New York bantamweight Daniel Rodriguez (1-1) got his first win with a split decision over Philadelphia rookie William Tucker (0-1). Long Island, New York bantamweight Charalampos Grigoriou (4-1) took a unanimous decision over Chechyna's Turpal Khamzayev (0-3). Featherweight Andrew Johnson (2-0-1), from Waukegan, Illinois won a unanimous decision over Brick Township's Nate Fultz (1-1).
South River lightweight Ryan Rizco (2-0) stayed unbeaten with a second-round TKO over Trent Stump (0-2), of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Middletown's Paul Capaldo (4-0) won via third-round TKO over Mark Trader (4-3), of Gastonia, North Carolina.
