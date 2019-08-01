The Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, one of the top traditional events of the season, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Decatur Avenue beach in Margate.
The Margate Memorials, now in its 74th straight year since its beginning in 1946, is the second of the "Big Three" of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.
The three races are the doubles row, the swim and the singles row.
The SJ. Association's 15 beach patrols will compete.
"The Margate Memorials is nearest race (in format) to the South Jersey Championships, (which will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in Longport)," Margate Beach Patrol Chief Greg Smallwood said. "It's one of the oldest races and it mirrors the South Jerseys. The doubles is about a 14-16-minute race, the swim is about 12 minutes and the singles is 4 to 6 minutes."
Longport Beach Patrol dominated the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic, but Atlantic City won the team title at the Dutch Hoffman Memorials in Wildwood last Friday.
Longport's Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row at the Atlantic City Classic, but Ventnor's Brett Hanson and Shawn Slattery won in Wildwood. Joey Tepper of Longport won both swims with plenty to spare. Vince Granese of Atlantic City took the singles row at both events.
"Longport deserves to be the favorite (for the team title)," Smallwood said. "Their swimmer has been at another level. But Atlantic City is definitely a contender. We could be in there if things fall into place for us. It could be Wildwood Crest if they put three good races together. Ventnor and Upper Township have good doubles crews, and Avalon has good rowers too."
Longport won the Margate Memorials team title last year, and the crew of McGrath and Duffey, and Tepper, won the first two races. Avalon's Erich Wolf won the singles.
