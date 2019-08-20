CAPE MAY — A record $3.5 million in prize money is up for grabs this week during the 28th MidAtlantic billfish tournament in Cape May and Ocean City, Maryland.
The contest, one of the largest in the country, began Monday and runs through Friday. It features prize money for the heaviest blue marlin, white marlin, tuna, dolphin and wahoo.
The field of 156 boats includes former white marlin champions Krazy Salt's and Got Game, both based in Cape May.
Krazy Salt's, owned by Cape May summer resident Dave Anderson, won more than $660,000 in the 2014 MidAtlantic with an 81-pound white marlin. Got Game, owned by Cape May summer resident Sean O'Donnell, took home more than $900,000 last year with a 78-pounder caught on the last day of the tournament.
Boats are permitted to fish three of the five days. Tuesday's action featured 148 boats, 12 more than went out Monday.
On Monday, Cape May-based Sea Mistress took the early lead with a 67-pound white marlin. Dem Boys caught a 96-pound tuna. Reel Estate weighed a 33-pound dolphin, and Special Situation caught a 29-pound wahoo.
No one brought back a blue marlin that met the minimum weight of 400 pounds.
