Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
St. Augustine PrepNasir Hill #4 jumps over Holy Spirit's Tommy Finan #2 and Devin Lee #29 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit’s Elijah Gray #24 avoids St. Augustine Prep Angelo Vokolos #3 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine Prep Nasir Hill #4 attempts a catch over Holy Spirit’s CJ Egrie #20 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown #26 breaks free from St. Augustine Prep Riley Lisgar #28 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith #4 breaks up the middle St. Augustine Prep during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward #11 breaks to the outside against St. Augustine Prep Carnell Davis #21 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine Prep RC Reynolds #7 makes the tackle on Holy Spirit's Trevor Cohen #7 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
St. Augustine PrepNasir Hill #4 jumps over Holy Spirit's Tommy Finan #2 and Devin Lee #29 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit’s Elijah Gray #24 avoids St. Augustine Prep Angelo Vokolos #3 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea/
St. Augustine Prep Nasir Hill #4 attempts a catch over Holy Spirit’s CJ Egrie #20 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit’s Ahmad Brown is tackled by St. Augustine Prep’s Robert Stefanelli (20) and Luke Snyder (8) during the first half of Friday’s game in Absecon.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Holy Spirit's Ahmad Brown #26 breaks free from St. Augustine Prep Riley Lisgar #28 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith #4 breaks up the middle St. Augustine Prep during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Holy Spirit's Elijah Steward #11 breaks to the outside against St. Augustine Prep Carnell Davis #21 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
St. Augustine Prep RC Reynolds #7 makes the tackle on Holy Spirit's Trevor Cohen #7 during the first half of high school football game at Holy Spirit High School Friday Oct 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ABSECON — The St. Augustine Prep and Holy Spirit High School football teams both needed a win Friday night to boost their playoff seedings.
The Hermits got it.
Nasir Hill scored the go-ahead touchdown and had an interception to lead the Hermits to a 21-7 victory over the Spartans in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Hermits (4-3) are ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11. St. Augustine has won three straight games after losses to Shawnee, Lenape and State College (Pennsylvania).
“It was a good win,” said Hill, 16, of Mays Landing. “We practice hard all week. We just came out and executed. We just made the plays, and didn’t stop. We wanted to show that we can still compete.”
On the opening drive of the second half, Hill rushed for a 20-yard touchdown to cap a 13-play, 65-yard drive and give the Hermits a 14-7 lead.
Hill’s interception came on the ensuing drive and led to sophomore quarterback Austin Leyman’s 1-yard score.
“They are a top-notch program,” St. Augustine coach Pete Lancetta said of Holy Spirit. “Well-coached, tremendous talent and they play hard. So anytime you can get a win over a team like that, it feels very good.
“I’m really proud of our players. They’ve been working so hard.”
The Hermits’ Isaiah Raikes opened the scoring when he ran for a 4-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Leyman had a 23-yard run on the previous play to set up the 6-foot-1, 300-pound Raikes to plow into the end zone.
“I’m proud of us,” Hill said. “But there is always room to improve.”
Spartans senior running back E’lijah Gray had a 1-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to tie the game 7-7.
The Spartans’ defense held the Hermits scoreless the entire second and fourth quarters, bringing the pass rush and stopping the run.
The Spartans fell to 3-3.
Holy Spirit coach A.J. Russo said the team goal this season has been to win a state championship, adding that it is still attainable.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Russo said. “Our kids have nothing to hang their heads about. We ask them to come out and play hard, tough and fast. And they did that. We just have to keep working hard and keep getting better.
“They (the Hermits) are a good football team.”
The Hermits’ offense couldn’t get much going in the second quarter, so the Raikes-led defense stepped up, including a red zone stop in the closing seconds of the first half.
The defense continued its strong performance in the second half, and the offense was solid in the third quarter.
St. Augustine defeated St. Joseph 28-12 on Sept. 21 to complete the sweep of its games against Atlantic County’s other two non-public teams.
“We dig ourselves a hole (earlier in the season),” Lancetta said. “But we stayed together and got better. That’s a sign of a team with good leadership, particularly from the senior class.”
St. Augustine 7 0 14 0— 21
Holy Spirit 0 7 0 0— 7
FIRST QUARTER
SA— Raikes 1 run (Snyder kick)
SECOND QUARTER
HS— Gray 4 run (Newman kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SA— Hill 20 run (Snyder kick)
SA— Leyman 1 run (Snyder kick)
Records: St. Augustine 4-3; Holy Spirit 3-3.
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
St. Augustine Prep vs Holy Spirit football game
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
MIddle Mainland Football
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.