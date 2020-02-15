VOORHEES TOWNSHIP — Gabby Turco and the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team used Saturday as a learning experience, not a season-defining moment.
Turco scored a team-leading 15 points as the Crusaders lost 43-32 to Cherokee in the 11th annual South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament Showcase game at Eastern Regional High School.
The Chiefs, ranked third in The Press Elite 11, improved to 21-0. Wildwood Catholic, ranked sixth, fell to 19-3.
The Crusaders had won 10 straight games.
“I think this is a great building game,” said Turco, 17, of Wildwood. “We want to be able to learn from this loss and work harder going into the playoffs.
“We need to use the mistakes we made in this game and fix them for later in the season.”
Wildwood Catholic trailed by 18 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Crusaders were able to pull within nine.
The Crusaders scored 16 fourth-quarter points, the most either team scored in any quarter.
Turco made a 3-pointer during that run. Marianna Papazoglou scored five of her nine points during the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t think we played our A game offensively,” Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri said. “Once the kids saw that the game was getting away from us, the fight-or-flight phenomenon hit us, and we started to battle back and play the best versions of ourselves again.”
DiPatri said the reason his team has been so successful this season is “because of the character and the teamwork of this group.”
The Chiefs led 32-16 after the third quarter. Katie Fricker led the Chiefs with 15 points. Alexa Therien added 14.
“I give Cherokee a lot of credit,” DiPatri said. “They took us out of a lot of stuff we wanted to do. Their defense pressure was the best we’ve seen this year.
“This is the game you want to play as a coach. If there is a weakness you haven’t found yet, it gives you a little bit of time to correct that going forward (before playoffs).”
Cherokee led 17-10 at halftime.
Both teams played solid defense in the first and second quarters and, along with 10 combined fouls and missed jumpers, that resulted in a low-scoring first half.
But the Chiefs outscored the Crusaders 15-6 in the third quarter to take a demanding lead.
Turco was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line.
“Nobody likes losing,” Turco said. “We need to take this feeling and now that we don’t want to feel this at the end of the season when it matters. Work hard every single day. Work hard each possession and just keep pushing.”
The Crusaders’ speed of execution had to be faster Saturday when playing against a high-caliber team like Cherokee, said DiPatri.
Kimmy Casiello scored four for the Crusaders. Lauren McCallion and Leona Macrina each scored two.
McCallion and Casiello each went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line.
“In every situation in every game, there is always something to be learned,” DiPatri said. “As a coach, if you’re not a teacher first trying to teach your kids lessons from every game, you’re not doing your job.
“We will be ready to play our next game. If I know our team, we will grow from this and become a better version of us.”
Wild. Cath;4 6 6 16 — 32
Cherokee;7 10 15 11 — 43
WC— Turco 15, Papazoglou 9, McCallion 2, Casiello 4, Macrina 2
C— Fricker 15, Wilburn 8, Therien 14, Apistar 5, Kessler 1
3-pointers— Fricker (3), Apistar C; Turco WC
Records— C 21-0; WC 19-3.
