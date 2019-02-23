The following story appeared in the May 3, 1997, editions of The Press of Atlantic City.
It didn't take popular R & B singer R. Kelly very long to learn one important difference between a pro basketball game and a concert.
Nobody knocks him down when he's singing on stage.
Prosecutors on Saturday painted a dark portrait of a manipulative and sometimes violent R. Kelly, describing how he repeatedly sought out unde…
Kelly, whose hit single "I Believe I Can Fly" is a radio and television video staple, debuted in his secondary career Friday night, playing five minutes at guard for the Atlantic City Seagulls during their season-opening 136-106 win over the Connecticut Skyhawks.
"It felt real good, man. Just getting to know the court in a different way, with all the three seconds and three-pointers and things like that. It's a little different, but I'm feelin' it, " Kelly said.
The 6-3 guard entered the game for the first time with 58.2 seconds left in the first half but didn't get his first real touch until late in the second half with the game out of the Skyhawks' reach.
He made his second appearance in the game with 3:11 to play. Coach Kevin Mackey immediately ran a play for him, and Kelly produced.
Coming off a screen along the baseline, Kelly took the ball to the hole and drew a foul, hitting the court hard. The 6-2 guard jumped to his feet and sank both free throws, giving a nearly full house at Atlantic City High School what they had been waiting for since the opening tip.
Kelly, who never played college ball and only one year in high school, later had an assist and did nothing to embarrass himself in a game that included players from Division I programs such as Connecticut, Ohio State and Georgetown.
"I enjoyed it," Kelly said. "I had a lot of fun for the time that I was in. I'm sure the coach is trying to get comfortable with what he's trying to do with the team. ... I'm rolling with him on that."
"It's good for the league," said Connecticut coach Ray Hodge. "It shows it can be enjoyable as well as competitive."
Mackey said Kelly has blended into the team well.
"He's a real team guy. ... He has a passion for basketball, which we all share," Mackey said. "He's really one of the guys."
And that, says Kelly, is all he wants.
"He played well," said Seagulls guard Mike Jones, offering a seal of approval from the game's leading scorer (27 points).
Jones said it was OK with him if some of the fans came out just to see Kelly.
"The way we played tonight, hopefully they'll keep coming out to support us. ... It's only going to get better," said Jones.
Suzanne Deveney, 16, a sophomore center on the Atlantic City High School girls basketball team, was among those wanting to see Kelly in action. However, Deveney, who got 14 Seagulls autographs before the game (not Kelly's), says she would have come to the game regardless of whether the famous singer was there or not.
"I think it's fun, it's great. I wish I could be out there playing," she said.
Deveney said the presence of Kelly might boost the confidence of the other Seagulls because "there's more people here to cheer for them."
Stephanie Cunningham, 29, of Absecon, says she attended all the Seagulls' home games last season but had even more interest in them this year.
"I'm here solely for R. Kelly," she said, laughing.
Accompanied by her husband and two young sons, Cunningham joined the crowd a couple times by chanting Kelly's name as he sat on the bench.
"He's an awesome singer and he's probably a fantastic player," she said.
The jury is out on what type of player Kelly will be for the Seagulls. It is clear that the game matters to him.
"It's something that I've always wanted to do. I think for the time I had, I think I did OK," he said.
"My main concern was just blending with the guys and I was glad that part was just like clockwork once we got here: guys teaching me the ropes, three seconds and all of that stuff. And teaching me the plays. They've been real cool and taking me in like a brother and I'm glad of that."
Kelly says playing pro ball fulfills a longtime dream of his.
"People can't believe it, I can't believe it, the guys can't believe it," he said with a broad smile. "So everybody's laughing, but we're winning. That's what we want to do. That's the main thing."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.