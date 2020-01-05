Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks the field at the team's practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says, 'They know us. We know them.' The Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 during the regular season, and they'll meet again Sunday in the playoffs.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson address a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson address a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. The Seattle Seahawks travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in an NFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Eagles coach Doug Pederson walks the field at the team’s practice facility in Philadelphia on Thursday. Seattle coach Pete Carroll says, ‘They know us. We know them.’ The Seahawks beat the Eagles 17-9 during the regular season, and they’ll meet again Sunday in the playoffs.
Matt Rourke / associated press
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson address a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms-up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Stephen Brashear
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms-up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms-up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson address a news conference after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Seattle. The 49ers won 26-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seahawks have won last five meetings. QB Russell Wilson is 4-0 vs. Eagles. ... Seahawks in postseason for eighth time in Pete Carroll's 10 seasons. ... Seattle on road as wild-card team against NFC East champ for second straight season. Lost to Dallas last year. ... Last season was only time Seahawks failed to win at least one playoff game under Carroll. ... Seahawks had franchise-best 7-1 road mark this season. ... Seattle fourth in NFL in rushing (137.5 yards). ... Wilson threw for 4,110 yards in regular season, second most in career. Five interceptions career low. ... In final seven games of regular season, Wilson posted 90.7 passer rating and topped 100 only once. Wilson had 118.2 rating through first nine games. ... Wilson sacked season-high six times in first meeting with Eagles. ... RB Marshawn Lynch made season debut last week after 14 months off. He rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries and TD, his first rushing TD for Seahawks since Nov. 15, 2015. ... RB Travis Homer had 92 yards rushing and receiving in first career start in Week 17. ... WR Tyler Lockett had career-high 1,057 yards receiving. ... WR DK Metcalf second among rookies with 58 receptions, third in TDs (seven) and yards (900). ... Seahawks finished 26th in total defense (381.6 yards per game). ... DE Jadeveon Clowney missed first game vs. Eagles with core injury. ... LB Bobby Wagner led NFL with 158 tackles, his second season with 150 or more tackles. ... LB K.J. Wright had career-high 132 tackles. ... S Quandre Diggs (high-ankle sprain) expected to play after missing final two regular-season games. ... Eagles won last four games to secure NFC East title, third playoff appearance in coach Doug Pederson's four seasons. ... At 25-9, Eagles have second-best home record in NFL under Pederson. ... QB Carson Wentz set for first career playoff start. ... Wentz set franchise record with 4,039 yards passing. Wentz has thrown TD pass in 19 straight games, longest active streak in league. ... RB Boston Scott had three rushing TDs last week. ... Offense converted 45.4 percent of third downs, fourth best in NFL and ranked third in time of possession (32:56). ... No WR had more than 490 yards receiving. ... TE Zach Ertz led the team with 88 catches, 916 yards and six TDs. ... RB Miles Sanders led all rookies in scrimmage yards with 1,327. Sanders had 818 yards rushing, 509 receiving and six TDs combined. ... Defense allowed third-fewest yards rushing per game (90.1), fourth fewest in franchise history. ... DE Brandon Graham led team with 8 1/2 sacks. ... S Malcolm Jenkins has played 2,420 consecutive snaps since start of 2017 playoffs. He also plays on special teams.
