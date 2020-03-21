Player of the Year
Taj Thweatt
Wildwood Catholic
6-8 senior center
Thweatt repeats as The Player of the Year. He led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title and their third straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 career points and 1,028 rebounds. He will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at West Virginia University.
FIRST TEAM
Jahlil White
Wildwood Catholic
6-7 senior guard
Averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He finished with 1,338 career points. White will play at Temple University on an NCAA Division I scholarship.
Jacob Hopping
Wildwood Catholic
6-4 senior guard
Was at its best when the Crusaders needed him the most. He averaged 11.3 points and sank 39 3-pointers. Hopping finished with 1,125 career points. He will continue his career at the College of New Jersey.
Stephen Byard
Atlantic City
6-7 senior forward center
Led the Vikings senio sophomore r to the South Jersey Group IV title. He averaged 26.5 points in the state tournament and scored 40 in Atlantic City’s 61-58 semifinal win over Lenape.
Matt Delaney
St. Augustine Prep
6-8 junior forward
Helped lead the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship and the CAL American Division title. He averaged 15.3 points.
Marcus Pierce
St. Joseph
6-1 junior guard
Averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 assists. He sank 172 free throws and has 1,026 career points. St. Joe finished 22-6, reached the CAL Tournament semifinals and beat Wildwood Catholic and Atlantic City.
SECOND TEAM
Gannon Brady
Ocean City
6-1 junior guard
Averaged 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Elmarko Jackson
St. Augustine Prep
6-4 sophomore guard
Averaged 13.3 points.
Jake Cook
Mainland Regional
6-4 senior forward
Cook led the Mustangs to CAL National Division title. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Elijah Jones
Pleasantville
6-8 junior center
Averaged nearly 20 points.
Daniel Skillings
St. Joseph
6-4 sophomore forward
Averaged 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.
Najee Coursey
Cedar Creek
6-4 senior forward
Averaged 19.2 points and finished with 1,236 career points.
THIRD TEAM
Carlos Lopez
Egg Harbor Township
6-0 sophomore guard
Martin Anguelov
Wildwood Catholic
6-0 junior guard
Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann
ACIT
6-1 senior guard
Diante Miles
Wildwood
6-1 junior guard
Luke Mazur
Mainland Regional
6-0 senior guard
Christian Kalinowski
Holy Spirit
6-2 senior guard
Jaxon Baker
Barnegat
6-1 junior guard
