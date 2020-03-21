Player of the Year

Taj Thweatt

Wildwood Catholic

6-8 senior center

Thweatt repeats as The Player of the Year. He led the Crusaders to the South Jersey Non-Public B title and their third straight Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship. He averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds. Thweatt finished his career with 1,773 career points and 1,028 rebounds. He will continue his career on an NCAA Division I scholarship at West Virginia University.

FIRST TEAM

Jahlil White

Wildwood Catholic

6-7 senior guard

Averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He finished with 1,338 career points. White will play at Temple University on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

Jacob Hopping

Wildwood Catholic

6-4 senior guard

Was at its best when the Crusaders needed him the most. He averaged 11.3 points and sank 39 3-pointers. Hopping finished with 1,125 career points. He will continue his career at the College of New Jersey.

Stephen Byard

Atlantic City

6-7 senior forward center

Led the Vikings senio sophomore r to the South Jersey Group IV title. He averaged 26.5 points in the state tournament and scored 40 in Atlantic City’s 61-58 semifinal win over Lenape.

Matt Delaney

St. Augustine Prep

6-8 junior forward

Helped lead the Hermits to the South Jersey Non-Public A championship and the CAL American Division title. He averaged 15.3 points.

Marcus Pierce

St. Joseph

6-1 junior guard

Averaged 19.7 points and 3.4 assists. He sank 172 free throws and has 1,026 career points. St. Joe finished 22-6, reached the CAL Tournament semifinals and beat Wildwood Catholic and Atlantic City.

SECOND TEAM

Gannon Brady

Ocean City

6-1 junior guard

Averaged 21.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Elmarko Jackson

St. Augustine Prep

6-4 sophomore guard

Averaged 13.3 points.

Jake Cook

Mainland Regional

6-4 senior forward

Cook led the Mustangs to CAL National Division title. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Elijah Jones

Pleasantville

6-8 junior center

Averaged nearly 20 points.

Daniel Skillings

St. Joseph

6-4 sophomore forward

Averaged 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Najee Coursey

Cedar Creek

6-4 senior forward

Averaged 19.2 points and finished with 1,236 career points.

THIRD TEAM

Carlos Lopez

Egg Harbor Township

6-0 sophomore guard

Martin Anguelov

Wildwood Catholic

6-0 junior guard

Nurridin Abdur-Rahmann

ACIT

6-1 senior guard

Diante Miles

Wildwood

6-1 junior guard

Luke Mazur

Mainland Regional

6-0 senior guard

Christian Kalinowski

Holy Spirit

6-2 senior guard

Jaxon Baker

Barnegat

6-1 junior guard

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments