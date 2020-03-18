THE PRESS 2019-20 GIRLS SWIMMING ALL-STARS
GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR
KATIE MCCLINTOCK
Mainland Regional, junior
One of the state’s best all around swimmers and the only girl to win two individual events at the Meet of Champions on March 1. Against powerful Moorestown, she helped Mainland win the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 46.29 seconds, a school record by more than three seconds. Also won the 200 IM (2:00.37) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.36) in the meet. Said that winning the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference and beating the 2-minute mark in the 200-yard IM (1:58.74 at the MOC) were two of her favorite moments this year. Has committed to swim for the University of Wisconsin.
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STARS
MEGAN FOX
Atlantic City, soph.
Dominant distance swimmer and returning first-team Press All-Star. Finished sixth in the MOC 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle. Won the 200 and 400 freestyle in meters in both the Hackney High School Meet (2:09.21 and 4:29.88) and the Forde CAL Championships (2:06.86 and 4:23.54).
MELISSA LOWRY
Cumberland Reg., senior
A four-time first-team Press All-Star, she won the state title in the 50 freestyle at the MOC in 23.42 seconds and was second in the 100 freestyle (51.30, 0.29 seconds off the win). Won the 50 freestyle in Division B at the S.J. Coaches Meet (24.12) and was second in the 200 freestyle. Will swim the University of Connecticut next winter.
ALEXANDRIA COTTER
Egg Harbor Twp. junior
Returning first-team Press All-Star finished third in the MOC 100 butterfly after finishing first the day before in the qualifier. Had four wins at the Hackney Meet. Won the the 100 butterfly (1:07.06) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.58), and was on two winning relays. Won the Forde CAL 100 butterfly (1:03.66).
OLIVIA SCHERBIN
Ocean City, soph.
Placed ninth in the MOC 100 freestyle. Swam the third leg of the O.C. 200 freestyle relay, which finished second at the meet, 0.13 seconds off the win. Placed second in Division B in the 100 freestyle at the Coaches Meet. Won the 200 and 100 freestyle in the Red Raiders’ 102-68 loss to Mainland.
AVA MCDONOUGH
Egg Harbor Twp. junior
Second-year first-team Press All-Star finished 16th in the MOC 100 breaststroke. Part of the EHT 200 medley relay which placed seventh at the event. Won the 100 breaststroke at the Hackney Meet (1:16.55) and the Forde CAL Meet (1:15.65).
MADELINE FALK
Mainland Reg., junior
Part of the Mustangs’ 200 medley relay that placed third at the MOC in 1:47.48 and led off the 400 freestyle relay, which finished fifth at the event. A key member of Mainland’s lineup, she won the 100 butterfly and had two relay wins in the victory over Ocean City.
ALEX ANTONOV
Ocean City, junior
A first-team Press All-Star all three years. Anchored the O.C. 200 freestyle relay that nearly won at the MOC. Also placed eighth in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 50 freestyle at the event. Won the 100 freestyle in Division B at the Coaches Meet (53.28) and at the Forde CAL Meet (59.44).
OLIVIA EVANS
Egg Harbor Twp., soph.
Finished 11th in the 50 freestyle at the MOC. Swam the backstroke leg of EHT’s seventh-place medley relay at the event. Anchored the medley relay that won in a meet-record 2:04.14 at the Hackney Meet.
CLAUDIA SCHERBIN
Ocean City, senior
Led off the 200 freestyle relay at the MOC that finished second. Won the Forde CAL 50 freestyle (27.41). Also won the 50 freestyle in an 85-85 tie with EHT and in the loss to Mainland.
GRACE GALLAGHER
Mainland Reg., senior
Another member of Mainland’s third-place medley relay and fifth-place 400 freestyle relay at the MOC. Also won those two relay events at the Forde CAL Meet. Had three relay victories in the win over Ocean City and two relay wins in the win over EHT.
LYNDSEY RUDOLPH
Egg Harbor Twp., senior
Outstanding diver had a score of 382.85 for second place at the Jim Roach 11-Dive Meet at GCIT, just 3.8 points off the win. Finished sixth out of 22 divers with a score of 417.75 at the Girls State Individual Diving Championship at Montgomery High School.
RELAYS
MAINLAND REG.
200 medley
Summer Cassidy, Fr.
Katie McClintock, Jr.
Madeline Falk, Jr.
Grace Gallagher, Sr.
OCEAN CITY
200 freestyle
Claudia Scherbin, Sr.
Katie Barlow, Jr.
Olivia Scherbin, So.
Alex Antonov, Jr.
MAINLAND REG.
400 freestyle
Madeline Falk, Jr.
Julia Goodman, Jr.
Grace Gallagher, Sr.
Katie McClintock, Jr.
