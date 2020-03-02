The Shore Club golf course in Cape May Court House will host a qualifying tournament for the 2020 U.S. Senior Women's Open, the United States Golf Association announced Monday.

The private course, which was formerly known at the Wildwood Country Club, will host an 18-hole qualifier on Monday, June 1. It's one of 17 held for the championship, which will be held July 9-12 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The championship is open to any female competitor who is at least 50 years of age on or before July 9 and whose Handicap Index does not exceed 7.4.

Online player registration is now open at champs.usga.org. The entry deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.

The U.S. Women's Senior Open is a relatively new event hosted by the USGA. it was first held at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois, in 2018 and won by Hall of Famer Laura Davies. Helen Alfredsson won the event in 2019.

The tournament's format mirrors that of the U.S. Open -- a walking-only, 72-hole stroke-play competition over four consecutive days. There will be a 36-hole cut to the top 50 players and ties.

For more information, go to usseniorwomensopen.com.

