PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies ended their season and continued their postseason drought Sunday.
Philadelphia has missed the playoffs for eight straight years.
Expectations were high for 2019, especially after adding outfielder Bryce Harper, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura during the offseason.
The Phillies' disappointing performance leaves them with some critical issues to resolve in the offseason.
Here are five questions the Phillies must answer before the 2020 season begins in Miami against the Marlins on March 26:
What is the future of manager Gabe Kapler and his coaching staff?
This issue should be resolved this week. The growing sentiment is that the Phillies will end Kapler's two-year tenure as manager.
The Phillies were hurt by injuries this season. Outfielder Andrew McCutchen and pitchers Jake Arrieta, Dave Robertson, Tommy Hunter and Pat Neshek all had season-ending injuries.
But the Phillies collapsed in the second half of the season for the second straight season under Kapler.
If Kapler is fired, conventional wisdom says the Phillies would hire a more experienced manager with Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon being the top candidates.
Can Rhys Hoskins be fixed?
It was assumed that the first baseman would be one of the Phillies' cornerstone players for the next decade.
But Hoskins had a disappointing 2019, beginning Sunday with a .226 batting average and a subpar 29 home runs. He had batted .164 (31 for 189) with six home runs and 17 RBIs since Aug. 1.
Hoskins needs to at least return to his 2018 level (34 home runs, 96 RBIs, .346 o-nbase percentage) for the Philllies to contend in 2020.
Who will pitch in 2020?
The starting rotation disintegrated this season.
The Philadelphia front office projected Nick Pivetta (5-6 with a 5.38), Vince Velasquez (7-8 with a 4.91 ERA) and Zach Eflin (10-13 with a 4.13 ERA) would be key parts of their starting rotation.
All three disappointed and, with the exception of Eflin, should not be counted on in the future.
That means the Phillies must rebuild their staff.
Philadelphia should be involved in trying to sign free agent pitchers Gerrit Cole (19-5 with a 2.52 ERA) of the Houston Astros and Rick Porcello (14-12 with a 5.52 ERA) of the Boston Red Sox. Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels (7-7 with a 3.81 ERA) of the Chicago Cubs is another candidate to be signed in the offseason.
Where will Scott Kingery play?
Kingery was one of the few Phillies to exceed expectations with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs this season. Kingery's versatility made him even more valuable. He played third base, shortstop, second base and all three outfield positions this season.
The Phillies appear poised to move on from third baseman Maikel Franco and possibly second baseman Cesar Hernandez.
Should Kingery be given a steady position or should the club continue to emphasis is versatility?
What will become of Odubel Herrera?
The center fielder was once an All-Star. But he did not appear in a game after May 26.
Atlantic City Police arrested Herrera at Golden Nugget Atlantic City on May 27. He was charged with simple assault in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident. The charges were later dismissed, but Major League Baseball suspended Herrera for 85 games.
Herrera has two more years left on his contract. He is due to make $7 million next season and $10 million in 2021. Philadelphia has club options for 2022 and ‘23.
Herrera could return to the Phillies in spring training. Will he have a role in 2020 or will he be traded?
10.
Dave Robertson will emerge as the consistent closer and save 33 games.
9.
Center fielder Odubel Herrera will continue to struggle with consistency. This will be his last season in Philadelphia.
8.
Scott Kingery will rebound from his poor rookie season, where he batted .226 and had a .267 on-base percentage. Kingery will be the Phillies every day third baseman by June 1.
7.
Nick Pivetta will have a breakout year. Pivetta averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season. All he was lacking was experience. His ERA — 4.77 last season — will dip below 4.00, and he gives the Phillies a chance to win almost each time he steps to the mound.
6.
Vince Velasquez does not have a breakout season. The starting pitcher will continue to struggle with consistency. The Phillies will acquire a veteran pitcher at the July trade deadline. Velasquez will be shifted to the bullpen.
5.
Rhys Hoskins will feel more comfortable playing his natural position of first base. It will show at the plate, where he’ll hit more than 40 home runs and knock in more than 100 runs.
4.
Nick Williams will come off the bench to hit two walk-off, pinch-hit home runs.
3.
Aaron Nola will continue to be one of the National League’s top pitchers. But he won’t be as lucky. Nola was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA last season. Put him down for a 13-12 record with a 3.01 ERA this season.
2.
Bryce Harper’s at-bats will be appointment television. The outfielder will hit a career-best 43 home runs, but he will create some angst by only batting .259. The analytics fans will counter criticism of the batting average by pointing toward Harper’s career-best 100-plus walks.
1.
It will be an exciting season at Citizens Bank Park but not that exciting. The starting pitching will still be worrisome. The Phillies will finish 87-75 and lose to the Chicago Cubs 6-3 in the NL wild card game.
