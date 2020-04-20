The glamour portion of the NFL draft happens Thursday when first-round selections are made.

The guts of the draft occurs Friday and Saturday. Those selections will play a large part in determining just how the draft unfolds for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles, who finished 9-7 last season, have the 21st pick in the first round and eight picks overall in the seven-round draft, which will be held from many remote locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have eight picks, and those eight picks are eight opportunities we look at,” Eagles player personnel vice president Andy Weidl said last week.

Four of Philadelphia’s selections range from the 103rd overall pick in the third round to No. 146 in the fourth round. Three of those picks are compensatory selections for having lost quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks and wide receiver Golden Tate to free agency in the previous offseason.

How the Eagles handle the 103rd, 127th, 145th and 146th selections will be one of the draft’s most intriguing story lines.

Philadelphia needs to build depth, and the draft is the most cost-effective way to do that. The Eagles selected just five players in each of the past two drafts. That pales in comparison to Philadelphia’s NFC East rivals. The Dallas Cowboys selected a total of 17 players in 2018-19, the New York Giants 16, and the Washington Redskins 18.

The Eagles' biggest current need is wide receiver, and this draft is widely seen as loaded with talented wideouts.

The third and fourth round picks give the Eagles options.

Do they select another position in the first round -- such as Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray –-- and take a chance they can find great value at wide receiver between picks 103-146?

“Third round, fourth round, second round, fifth round,” Weidl said. “We feel there's players on every level of this draft.”

Or does general manager Howie Roseman use some of the third and fourth round picks in a trade package to try to move up in the first round to take wide receivers CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma or Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs of Alabama. Those three aren’t likely to be available if Philadelphia stays with the 21st pick in the first round.

Roseman’s history is to be aggressive. In his first Eagles draft in 2010, Roseman traded up for defensive end Brandon Graham. He’s already made a deal this year, sending two draft picks to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Darius Slay.

“I think when we are moving up in any round -– first round, second round, third round, fourth round –- I think we just look at the value of the player (and) where the board drops off,” Roseman said. “If we feel like there's a group of guys that we really like that we can choose from, then we'll probably stay put or move back.”

