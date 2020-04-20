The glamour portion of the NFL draft happens Thursday when first-round selections are made.
The guts of the draft occurs Friday and Saturday. Those selections will play a large part in determining just how the draft unfolds for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Eagles, who finished 9-7 last season, have the 21st pick in the first round and eight picks overall in the seven-round draft, which will be held from many remote locations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have eight picks, and those eight picks are eight opportunities we look at,” Eagles player personnel vice president Andy Weidl said last week.
Four of Philadelphia’s selections range from the 103rd overall pick in the third round to No. 146 in the fourth round. Three of those picks are compensatory selections for having lost quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks and wide receiver Golden Tate to free agency in the previous offseason.
How the Eagles handle the 103rd, 127th, 145th and 146th selections will be one of the draft’s most intriguing story lines.
Philadelphia needs to build depth, and the draft is the most cost-effective way to do that. The Eagles selected just five players in each of the past two drafts. That pales in comparison to Philadelphia’s NFC East rivals. The Dallas Cowboys selected a total of 17 players in 2018-19, the New York Giants 16, and the Washington Redskins 18.
The Eagles' biggest current need is wide receiver, and this draft is widely seen as loaded with talented wideouts.
The third and fourth round picks give the Eagles options.
Do they select another position in the first round -- such as Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray –-- and take a chance they can find great value at wide receiver between picks 103-146?
“Third round, fourth round, second round, fifth round,” Weidl said. “We feel there's players on every level of this draft.”
Or does general manager Howie Roseman use some of the third and fourth round picks in a trade package to try to move up in the first round to take wide receivers CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma or Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs of Alabama. Those three aren’t likely to be available if Philadelphia stays with the 21st pick in the first round.
Roseman’s history is to be aggressive. In his first Eagles draft in 2010, Roseman traded up for defensive end Brandon Graham. He’s already made a deal this year, sending two draft picks to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Darius Slay.
“I think when we are moving up in any round -– first round, second round, third round, fourth round –- I think we just look at the value of the player (and) where the board drops off,” Roseman said. “If we feel like there's a group of guys that we really like that we can choose from, then we'll probably stay put or move back.”
Sands
Sands Casino dealer Sara Wardness says goodbye to Sands security guard Tracy Scherer as she exits the casino floor Saturday November 11 ,2006. The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
People look onto a closed Sands Casino floor in Atlantic City Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Sands president George Toth is hugged by Maria Castillo after the closing. Castillo had been at the Sands for 7 years. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Cars go down Pacific Ave. in front of The Sands Casino Hotel , Atlantic City that will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Workers begin removing items from the casino floor. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Sands security guards walk the closed casino floor of the The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Guests check out of the Sands for the last time at noon Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
A sign at the entrance to the The Sands Casino Hotel Atlantic City informs patrons the casino hotel will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Casino floor nearly empty at 5:30 am. -- One of the last gaming tables in operation. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
People exit The Sands Casino , Atlantic City for the last time .Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Sands outside front pillar lights are turned off at 5 am. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
An empty slot area on the casino floor of the The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Casino floor nearly empty at 5:30 am. Staff members sit by the empty slots. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Lisa George of Moorestown stares at the empty casino after closing. George worked 10 years in the licensing department. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Last gamblers play slots at 5:30 am. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Security guards Pete Manic and Tracy Scherer block the gaming area after the casino is shut down. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
People gather at the entrance of The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
Sands Casino Hotel employee Wesley Briscoe from Atlantic City informs people that the casino is closed as he places stantions in front of the casino entrace. Saturday November 11 ,2006. The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
The exterior lights of the Sands are off by sunrise. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
SANDSCOLOR
Friday night is the last night of the Sands Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City Friday, Nov 10, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
sands
Casino workers and executives mill around the empty casino floor after closing. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Workers begin removing items from the casino floor. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Sands Casino dealer Sara Wardness hugs Sands security guard Tracy Scherer as she exits the casino floor Saturday November 11 ,2006. The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Guests check out of the Sands for the last time Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Workers mill around the empty casino floor after closing. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City has its lights on .Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Bellmen talk with the last of the guests checking out of the Sands Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
A sign at the entrance to The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City informs patrons to where and when to redeem their chips ,tokens and vouchers .Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Robin Lynch of Somers Point, (left) and Lisa George of Moorestown (center), get emotional as the casino closed. Lynch worked 5 yrs, and George 10 yrs, both in the licensing department. their friend, Joy Koch of Brigantine (right), came with them for moral support. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands close
The Sands Casino Hotel Atlantic City hotel entrance is empty a day after the casino hotel closed. Sunday, November 12 ,2006. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City president George Toth exits the Sands moments after the casino closed. Saturday, November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
SANDSCOLOR
People are playing the slot machines during the last night at Sands Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City Friday, Nov 10, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
SANDSCOLOR
People are playing the slot machines during the last night at Sands Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City Friday, Nov 10, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Sands
A billboard on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Indiana Ave informs people to Celebrate Sands Casino Hotel for a nostalgic farewell. The Sands Casino Hotel will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
People gather at the casino entrance as the gaming area begins shutting down. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Sands security guards walk the closed casino floor of the The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
Sands patron Vernon Thompson from Atlantic City holds a sign signed by Sands Casino security guard John Smith from Egg Harbor Twp. at the closed entrance to The Sands Casino , Atlantic City , Saturday, November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Guests check out of the Sands for the last time Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Casino floor nearly empty at 5:30 am. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Robin Lynch of Somers Point, (left) consols Lisa George of Moorestown (center), who got emotional as the casino closed. Lynch worked 5 yrs, and George 10 yrs, both in the licensing department. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
SANDSCOLOR
People are dancing the night away during the last night at Swingers Bar at Sands Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City Friday, Nov 10, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Sands
The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City has its lights on .Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
Sands Casino Hotel Atlantic City security guard John Smith from Egg Harbor Twp. signs a sign for a Sands patron Vernon Thompson of Atlantic City at the closed entrance to The Sands Casino Saturday, November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
Sands
A closed Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City entrance Saturday, morning November 11 ,2006. The Casino Hotel closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Sands outside front pillar lights and signage over Pacific Ave were turned off at 5 am. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Guests check out of the Sands for the last time Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Guests walk past a sign explaining the voucher and redemption policies as they check out at noon. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 11 am. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
The Sands Casino Hotel , Atlantic City that will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
People gather at the casino entrance as the gaming area begins shutting down. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Sands Casino host Morton Bradshaw Jr. and Sands doorman Dennis Sparacio hug as they say goodbye Saturday November 11 ,2006. The Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City closed it's doors for good at 6am. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----As Sands Casino Hotel security stands by , the ground up tokens fall off the conveyor belt. The tokens were taken to an 18 wheeler in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sands
Last gamblers play slots at 5:30 am. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
Guests wait for their vehicles as they check out of the Sands for the last time Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands
People begin leaving the casino floor after closing. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Carol Grasz poses for a photo for Holly Grasz both from Bayonne NJ, in front of the Sands Casino Hotel. "We wanted to get a photo its going to close" they stated. The Sands Casino Hotel will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Cho Mak of Mays Landing, (left) and Ruth Vega of Atlantic City (center), stand at the entrance as the casino closes. Mak worked 16 yrs here, and Vega 6 months. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
SANDSCOLOR
Friday night is the last night of the Sands Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City Friday, Nov 10, 2006. ( Photo by Edward Lea / The Press of Atlantic City )
Edward Lea
Sands close
Franklin Albertson a EVS employee at Sands Casino Hotel Atlantic City cleans up the trash around the property a day after the casino hotel closed. Franklin stated" I'm cleaning it up so they can knock it down" . Sunday, November 12 ,2006. . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Guests check out of the Sands for the last time Saturday morning. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Sands
Cars go down Pacific Ave. in front of The Sands Casino Hotel , Atlantic City that will be closing this Saturday. Wednesday, November 09 ,2006 . ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Anthony Smedile
sands
Sands president George Toth is hugged by Maria Castillo after the closing. Castillo had been at the Sands for 7 years. Sat. Nov. 11 2006 The Sands casino in Atlantic City closes it's casino at 6 am. Hotel guests must check out by 12 noon. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----As Sands Casino Hotel security stands by , a cart load of casino tokens are brought out to an 18 wheeler , in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel casino tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----As Sands Casino Hotel security stands by , a worker checks the ground up tokens. The tokens were taken to an 18 wheeler in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----As Sands Casino Hotel security stands by , a cart load of casino tokens are brought out to an 18 wheeler , in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel casino tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----As Sands Casino Hotel security stands by , a worker checks the ground up tokens. The tokens were taken to an 18 wheeler in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sands chips
SANDS CHIPS----A worker checks the ground up Sands Casino Hotel tokens. The tokens were taken to an 18 wheeler in the parking lot next to the casino , with a grinding machine in it . The tokens are loaded into the back and come out on a conveyor belt destroyed. Workers bring Sands Casino Hotel tokens to a truck to be ground up and destroyed. Tuesday November 7th 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.