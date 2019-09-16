PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies’ most glaring weakness showed itself again Sunday afternoon.
But a possible solution also presented itself.
Christian Vasquez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, to propel the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 win over the Phillies before 39,061 fans at Citizens Bank Park.
The game unfolded in demoralizing fashion for the Phillies.
Philadelphia outfielder Bryce Harper and manager Gabe Kapler were ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Gabe Morales.
The ramifications of the defeat also were pretty depressing.
The Phillies (76-72) trail the Chicago Cubs in the race for the second National League wild card by 4.5 games (four in the loss column).
But the Phillies’ biggest problem Sunday was their starting pitching, which has been a constant issue.
Starter Jason Vargas lasted just three innings. He struck out six and walked one but allowed three hits and five runs.
With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Vasquez hit a 71.6 mph Vargas curveball 358 feet into the left field stands to give Boston a 5-1 lead.
“You don’t want to say one game means more than another, but it’s easier to say that early in the year than later in the year,” Vargas said. “When it comes down to it, you really feel like you’re in a spot where you have to put (wins) on the board. When it doesn’t happen, you feel like you let everybody down.”
Vargas is 0-3 with six no decisions and a 5.48 ERA in nine starts since the Phillies acquired him from the New York Mets in a July 29 trade.
Hard as it is to believe, Vargas has been one of Philadelphia’s most consistent starters. The Phillies’ starters began Sunday with a 4.54 ERA, which ranked 10th in the 15-team NL.
Meanwhile, Boston starter Rick Porcello pitched an impressive five innings Sunday. He threw just 76 pitches and could have gone longer, but Boston is out of playoff contention and not pushing its players at this point in the season.
Porcello, 30, will be a free agent at the end of this season. He has had a shaky year with a 13-12 record and a 5.77 ERA.
But he won the 2016 American League Cy Young and finished 17-7 last season.
Porcello, who graduated from Seton Hall Prep in Essex County, is the type of pitcher who could thrive with a change in scenery from the American League East, which combines some of baseball’s toughest lineups with some of the game’s smallest ballparks.
Porcello will not come cheaply. He’s earning $21.125 million this season.
But he’s the type of pitcher the Phillies must acquire in the offseason if they want to be taken seriously as a 2020 playoff contender.
The Phillies’ days of being a contender in 2019 are all but over.
The frustration came to a head in the fourth inning when Harper struck out looking at 1-2 Porcello 90 mph fastball.
Harper did not think the pitch was a strike. He immediately went to the video room located in the tunnel adjacent to the dugout and reviewed the pitch.
“It wasn’t close (to a strike),” he said.
Harper returned to the dugout and shouted, “It’s not even bleeping close” at Morales, who immediately ejected the outfielder.
“It just (stinks),” Harper said. “You never want to get thrown out. After saying that, I didn’t think I was going to get tossed. I just didn’t — plain and simple.”
Kapler protested Harper’s ejection, and he was tossed. Morales declined to comment after the game because umpire crew chief Jerry Meals already had left the stadium.
“It’s an enormous game with a lot of implications,” Kapler said. “I thought Bryce was right about the pitch, but just as importantly, in a game of this magnitude, there could have been a bit of a longer leash to allow (Harper) to stay in this game.’
As if Sunday wasn’t bad enough for the Phillies, they now face an 11-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Atlanta and takes them to Cleveland and Washington. Kapler equated every one of those 11 contests to Game 7 of a playoff series.
“We have no choice but to continue to fight,” he said. “Sometimes you see the best come out in people when their backs are against the wall. Ours are against the wall, and my expectation is that you’ll see our best.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.