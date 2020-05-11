The 2020 Carpenter Cup Classic all-star baseball and softball tournaments have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization’s executive board announced Monday on Twitter.
Both tournaments are 16-team brackets that feature high school students, excluding recent graduates, from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
The Tri-Cape team competes annually in both softball and baseball. Tri-Cape consists of top high school players from the Tri-County Conference and the Cape-Atlantic League.
Each of the softball teams get three play-in games to determine seeding, with the top eight teams advancing to the single-elimination rounds.
The 16th annual softball tournament was scheduled for June 22-24 at FDR Park in Philadelphia.
“It was just the matter of the inevitable happening, unfortunately,” said Hammonton softball coach Eric Shulman, who also coached Tri-Cape last season.
Shulman, along with the other Tri-Cape coaches from last year — Pam Pickett (Buena Regional), Kiersten Hughes (Lower Cape May Regional) and Beth Jackson (Pennsville) — had all planned to coach again this summer.
Shulman said the four coaches worked great together in 2019, essentially working as a four-person head coach.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, canceled the spring season May 4 after Gov. Phil Murphy closed all high school buildings for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
A difficult spring
Shulman said his Hammonton High School team would have had six seniors, two of whom will not play in college. He said he is upset about all the senior athletes not getting to play this entire season, not just the Carpenter Cup.
“To me, that’s what upsets me the most,” Shulman said. “Obviously, I feel for all the kids that won’t get a chance to compete. But for the seniors who won’t play in college, it hurts because it was their last opportunity.
“For the juniors in the Carpenter Cup, it was an opportunity for them to be seen by college coaches, and hopefully they get that opportunity in the summertime. Also, all the coaches say it is a neat opportunity to not just to be seen by college colleges, but to make friends with players on teams you compete against all year.”
The Carpenter Cup baseball tournament, held annually since 1986, is a single-elimination tournament. It was scheduled to start June 15 at UYA Showcase Field at FDR Park.
The championship was set for June 22 at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled the spring season April 9 in response to Gov. Tom Wolf closing all state school buildings, a month before New Jersey.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our country and countries around the world in countless ways. It has led to the closure of businesses, the need for schools to move to online education and the postponement or cancellation of sporting events of every kind,” the Carpenter Cup said in its statement.
“In support of the recommendations put forth by the state of Pennsylvania and public health officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Baseball and Softball Carpenter Cup. This was done with the health and safety of our players, coaches, umpires, game day staff and fans in mind. We look forward to resuming play in 2021, stronger than ever. Until then, we sent our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by COVID-19.”
