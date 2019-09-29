A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and Ocean counties. Ranking selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

FIELD HOCKEY

1. Eastern Reg. (1) 8-1

2. Camden Catholic (2) 9-1

3. Bishop Eustace (3) 8-1

4. West Deptford (5) 11-0

5. Kingsway Reg. (9) 10-0

6. Southern Reg. (7) 10-1

7. Ocean City (6) 8-3

8. Haddonfield (8) 7-2

9. Moorestown (4) 8-3

10. Clearview Reg. (10) 8-2

11. Cinnaminson (UR) 8-2-1

Football

1. Williamstown (1) 4-0: Beat Lenape 28-21

2. Shawnee (5) 4-0: Beat St. Augustine 14-7

3. Lenape (2) 3-1: Lost to Williamstown 28-21

4. Toms River North (9) 4-0: Beat Rumson-Fair Haven 22-21

5. West Deptford (8) 4-0: Beat Sterling 34-0

6. Timber Creek (UR) 3-1: Beat Vineland 44-10

7. St. Augustine Prep (6) 1-3: Lost to Shawnee 14-7

8. St. Joseph (7) 3-1: Beat Atlantic City 41-6

9. Penns Grove (10) 4-0: Beat River Dell 42-7

10. Cedar Creek (11) 4-1: Beat Woodrow Wilson 29-28

11. Ocean City (UR) 4-0: Beat Absegami 44-6

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Ocean City (1)

2. Cherry Hill East (2)

3. Southern Reg. (3)

4. Haddonfield (4)

5. Kingsway Reg. (6)

6. Washington Twp. (5)

7. Haddon Twp. (7)

8. Jackson Memorial (8)

9. Mainland Reg. (9)

10. Haddon Heights (10)

11. Lenape (UR)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

1. Haddonfield (1)

2. Kingsway Reg. (4)

3. Shawnee (2)

4. Southern Reg. (3)

5. Cherry Hill East (5)

6. Clearview (11)

7. Toms River North (6)

8. Mainland Reg. (8)

9. Eastern Reg. (10)

10. Paul VI (9)

11. Ocean City (7)

BOYS SOCCER

1. St. Augustine (1) 7-1

2. Clearview Reg. (3) 9-0

3. Jackson Memorial (2) 9-1

4. Delran (4) 7-1-1

5. Kingsway Reg. (5) 6-2

6. Oakcrest (8) 8-0

7. Southern Reg. (UR) 7-0-1

8. Egg Harbor Twp. (11) 9-1

9. Lenape 4-3-3 (UR)

10. Eastern Reg. (UR) 5-2-2

11. Washington Twp. (6) 6-3

GIRLS SOCCER

1. Eastern Reg. (1) 9-0

2. Shawnee (2) 8-1

3. Washington Twp. (3) 6-3

4. Delsea Reg. (4) 9-0

5. Jackson Memorial (5) 11-0

6. Millville (7) 10-0

7. Rancocas Valley (8) 7-1-1

8. Ocean City (9) 8-1

9. Cinnaminson (UR) 8-1

10. Cherry Hill East (UR) 6-4

11. Kingsway Reg. (UR) 6-3-1

