Background: Wears No. 88. ... 6-foot-6, 250 pounds ... 24 years old. ... Second season with Dolphins as their second-round draft pick in 2018. ... Enters Sunday's game vs. Eagles with 31 receptions for 322 yards and 1 touchdown. ... Scored his first career TD last week at Cleveland. ... 2014 Southern Regional High School grad who played football, basketball and volleyball for Rams. ... Also played for Penn State.
How did it feel to get that first touchdown?
It was cool. It was fun for the time being. "Fitz" (quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick) gave a good ball and I was able to go up and make a play, so it was cool.
What are you most thankful for? (asked before Thanksgiving)
I'm thankful for a ton. I'm thankful for being here, the opportunity that presents itself each and every day, just doing what I love each and every day.
Seeing as how Manahawkin is an hour from Philly, who were your favorite Eagles players as a kid?
I grew up a Giants fan, so I was not very fond of the Eagles growing up. Obviously, I have a lot of people back home that are talking about it.
