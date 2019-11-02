Background: Wears No. 31. ... 6-foot, 191 pounds ... 25 years old. ... Fourth season with Eagles. Was a seventh-round draft pick in 2016. ... Has 14 tackles and an interception in two games this season after missing six games with a foot injury. ... Played at DeSoto High Schoo (Texas) and Lousiana State University.
What is your favorite part of Halloween?
I like being scared. That's why I love horror movies. That's why I have tattoos of Freddy Krueger ("A Nightmare on Elm Street"), Chucky ("Chucky" movies), Jason ("Friday the 13th") and Michael Myers ("Halloween") on my (right) leg.
What was your favorite Halloween costume growing up?
I was a Power Ranger for a long time. I think I dressed up like one from the time I was 4 until about 9 years. And it was always a green one, which makes sense now.
When was the last time you went trick or treating?
My freshman year at LSU. We all wore our football jerseys and went out to collect candy and gave it to local kids around town (in Baton Rouge, Louisiana).
