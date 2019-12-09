Background: Wears No. 76. ... 6-foot-2, 304 pounds ... 24 years old. ... First season with Eagles as a member of their practice squad. ... Spent training camp with Eagles and was released at the end of the preseason. Re-signed with the team Dec. 2. ... In high school, played football and wrestled for Don Bosco Prep and St. Joseph-Montvale. ... Originally signed with the Eagles as a rookie free agent from Rutgers.
How did you stay in shape during the season?
I coached wrestling at Buxton Athletic Training Center in Randolph, Morris County, and I worked out with the guys. I had always wondered what I would do with my life after football, and this gave me an opportunity to realize that I can do other things.
Did you compete in the state championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall while you were in high school?
Oh, yes. I wrestled at Don Bosco and St. Joe, and I made it to Atlantic City twice. I placed third in the state as a senior and fourth in the state as a junior. Making it to Boardwalk Hall and wrestling there was a great experience.
What did you think of Rutgers’ decision to re-hire Greg Schiano?
I know coach Schiano. He’s a no-BS kind of guy. If you’re willing to work hard and be aggressive, you can play for him. I think him being a Jersey guy will help keep some of those top Jersey guys (high school players) here.
