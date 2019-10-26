Background: Wears No. 66. ... 6-foot-5, 350 pounds ... 23 years old. ... Signed by thye Eagles off Oakland’s practice squad Monday. ... Signed with the Eagles as a rookie free agent but was cut in training camp. ... Played at Cary (High School (North Carolina), Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
What was your reaction when you found out the Eagles were bringing you back?
Everything happened so fast, I didn’t have much time to think. Packed my bags and hopped on a plane. I’m excited to be back.
What was your time in Oakland like?
I gave it my all, and I think I did a good job out there. I’m looking forward to getting this opportunity with the Eagles.
What was it like being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” during Raiders training camp?
It was pretty cool. Cameras were everywhere, and they watched your every move. I was mic’d up a lot, and that was a lot of fun.
