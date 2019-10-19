Background: Wears No. 49. ... 6-foot-2, 240 pounds ... 25 years old. ... First season with Eagles after signing in the offseason as a free agent. ... Was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster Monday. ... Played three seasons (2016-18) with CFL’s Calgary Stampeders ... Was Falcons’ third-round draft pick in 2017. ... Played for Thousand Oaks High School in California and Montana State University.
Whom was the first person you called after getting promoted to the active roster?
My mom (Kim). I called her in California because she’s been so supportive of me through this journey. My family was so excited, they might already be in Dallas (on Thursday).
What was it like living and playing in Calgary?
It’s a beautiful city, and the people in Canada are so polite and nice. It’s a no-honking country. If you try to pass them on the road and you honk your horn, they get offended. They are very patient drivers.
There’s an episode of “Big Bang Theory” in which Sheldon Cooper decides to move to Bozeman, Montana (where Montana State is located) and has his luggage stolen. Did you see it?
Yes, and I can tell you that would never happen in Bozeman. It’s a wonderful town. I loved it there. And Montana is a beautiful state. If you ever get the chance to go to Montana, I highly recommend it. Just don’t go in the winter.
