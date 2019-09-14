Background: 6-foot-4, 334 pounds ... 24 years old. ... First season with Eagles as undrafted rookie free agent from Stanford. ... College teammate of Eagles rookie wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. ... Moved from guard to center during training camp. ... Was inactive for first game of the season. ... Played high school football at Saint Louis School in Honolulu.
Have you always played offensive line?
Just look at me. There’s no other position I could have played. I was 6-2, 315 as a freshman in high school. But I did play defensive line, too. I played jayvee as a freshman for most of the year, then started for the varsity in a playoff game that season and never looked back.
What’s been the toughest part of adapting to life in the NFL?
Just having to be an adult and the responsibilities that come with that. Stuff like finding a place to live, having to set up cable for the TV and other bills. I really have to thank my parents (Bruce and Robyn) for all their help and raising me right.
I understand you live with (rookie free agent linebacker) T. J. Edwards. How did that come about, and who does the cooking?
We’re both pretty laid-back, so we figured we’d get along pretty well. We haven’t done any cooking, yet. We eat all our meals at the (NovaCare Complex) during the week. They have everything you could want. I get steak and lobster for dinner all the time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.