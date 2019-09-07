Background: Wears No. 26. ... 5-foot-11, 211 pounds ... 22 years old. ... Plays running back. ... First season with Eagles as a second-round pick in the 2019 draft. ... Expected to share playing time with Jordan Howard, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement. ... Ranked second in the Big Ten with 1,274 rushing yards last season for Penn State. ... Grew up in Woodland Hills, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. ... His hobbies include video games and watching Netflix.
How old were you when you started playing football?
I was six. My mom (Marlene Sanders) wanted me to play football, so I joined the Golden Eagles. But I wasn’t a running back my first year. I played guard and wore No. 98. They moved me to running back the next year and I wore No. 1.
I take it you weren’t an Eagles fan growing up?
No, I was a big Steelers fan. (Former safety) Troy Polamalu was my favorite player. I played safety in high school besides running back, so I always followed him.
Were you a Pirates fan, too?
I didn’t follow baseball too much. It was mostly the Steelers, and I also liked to watch the Penguins. Man, whenever they were in the playoffs, the entire city is lit.
