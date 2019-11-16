Background: Wears No. 37. ... 6-foot, 191 pounds ... 23 years old. ... First season with Eagles after getting claimed off waivers from Minnesota on Nov. 7. ... Played in eight games this season as the Vikings’ sixth-round draft pick. ... Played at Edison High School (Huntington Beach, California) and the University of Wyoming.

The Vikings waived you to make room for safety Andrew Sendejo, and the Eagles wavied Sendejo to make room for you. Pretty weird, huh?

It was very strange, but I’m happy to be here. The Eagles almost drafted me before the Vikings took me, so I knew they were interested. This is all just part of the business, I guess.

I saw that you went to the University of Wyoming as a walk-on. What prompted you to choose that school?

They were really the only program that showed much interest in me coming out of high school. I was all set to go to a JUCO (junior college) before they contacted me.

Was it a major adjustment to go from Huntington Beach to Laramie, Wyoming?

It’s a laid-back kind of town, and I’m a pretty laid-back person, so it really wasn’t that much of an adjustment. The weather was a lot different, but I learned pretty quickly to layer up.

