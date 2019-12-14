Background: Member of Eagles practice squad. ... 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. ... 26 years old. ... First season after signing with practice squad Dec. 5. ... Spent training camp with Eagles before being released at end of the preseason ... Older brother of Patriots running back Sony Michel. ... Played with Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders in 2017-18. ... Played for American Heritage High School (Plantation, Florida) and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
What was it like not being in the NFL for most of the season?
It was really hard in the beginning because playing in the NFL is something we all love to do. To have it taken away from you is really tough.
Did you have any other workouts before rejoining the Eagles?
No. I spent a few weeks visiting my brother in New England, but otherwise I was back home in Florida, working out every day and waiting for another opportunity. I’m glad the Eagles brought me back.
Were you in Philly for the Eagles-Patriots game a few weeks ago?
No, I was in Florida. I watched it on TV, but it would have been too hard for me to watch it in person.
