The Philadelphia 76ers announced in a statement Thursday that three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.
The team was recommended by medical experts and the NBA that certain individuals be tested for the new coronavirus. Those tests were administered Monday, sources told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
All other tests were negative, and the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored by medical professionals, the team said.
Philadelphia was three NBA teams to receive positive tests Thursday, bringing the league total to six. Also Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced two players tested positive, and the Boston Celtics said Marcus Smart tested positive.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive March 11, prompting the NBA and other professional sports leagues to suspend their seasons. Donovan Mitchell, Gobert’s teammate, tested positive the next day.
The Sixers’ tests came after it was announced Saturday that Detroit Pistons post player Christian Wood tested positive.
The Sixers defeated the Pistons 124-106 on March 11 at the Wells Fargo Center. Wood left the arena wearing a mask, according to sources.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive, including star forward Kevin Durant.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA owners believe the best-case scenario would be a June return for the season.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
