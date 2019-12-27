Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball

Wildwood Catholic Alyia Gray-Rivera in action during the game against Holy Spirit's defense. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abundant Life 53, Passaic Charter 43

Becton 72, Palisades Park 31

Belleville 67, Bergen Tech 52

Bogota 58, Garfield 49

Camden Tech 48, Schalick 44

Delbarton 73, Wayne Valley 57

Delcastle Tech, Del. 56, Holy Spirit 47

Dover 73, Ferris 59

Dumont 85, Lodi 55

Dwight-Morrow 64, Eastside Paterson 59

East Orange 58, Dickinson 37

Eastern Christian 53, Hawthorne Christian 50

Freehold Township 73, Point Pleasant Boro 53

Hammonton 83, Clayton 74

Hasbrouck Heights 65, Rutherford 52

Hillside 72, Sinai Christian 63

Hunterdon Central 81, Morris Catholic 66

Jackson Memorial 56, Lacey 45

Marion P. Thomas Charter 83, Irvington 60

Mendham 58, Randolph 51

Middlesex 80, Highland Park 51

Midland Park 66, New Milford 36

Mountain Lakes 78, Morris Hills 64

Newark Tech 75, Orange 74

North Plainfield 77, Dunellen 57

Overbrook 64, Glassboro 58

Passaic 76, North Bergen 71

Pennsville Memorial 57, Gateway 47

Perth Amboy 66, Piscataway 60

Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 72, Ocean City 49

Pitman 77, Cape May Tech 55

Ramsey 52, Ramapo 48

Roxbury 57, Whippany Park 47

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56, Perth Amboy Tech 43

Seton Hall Prep 57, New Hope Academy, Md. 45

South Plainfield 51, J.P. Stevens 39

St. Peter's Prep 56, Teaneck 27

Union Catholic 74, Hoboken Charter 24

Voorhees 52, Lenape Valley 34

Wallington 55, Wood-Ridge 50

Wallkill Valley 62, Parsippany Hills 55

West Morris 76, St. Joseph-Metuchen 60

Westwood 52, Tenafly 51

Woodstown 63, Salem County Vo-Tech 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bergen Tech 49, Belleville 27

Bridgeton 48, Our Lady of Mercy 44

Buena Regional 33, Camden Tech 19

Colonia 51, Shore Regional 45

Delran 37, Burlington City 36

Dickinson 52, North Arlington 49

Dumont 57, North Bergen 28

Dunellen 53, New Brunswick 30

Eastern Christian 38, Hawthorne Christian 5

Egg Harbor 46, Northern Burlington 30

Ewing 41, Point Pleasant Boro 38

Fort Lee 44, Saddle Brook 36

Gloucester Tech 52, Schalick 50

Haddonfield 48, Willingboro 14

Holy Cross 42, Millville 19

Hudson Catholic 68, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39

Immaculate Heart 68, Cresskill 37

Jackson Memorial 62, Eastern 56

Kearny 71, McNair 18

Lakeland 56, New Milford 28

Lenape 53, Mainland Regional 41

MaST Charter, Pa. 28, Cape May Tech 24

Manalapan 36, Ocean Township 27

Manchester Regional 52, Ridgefield 18

Marist 43, Notre Dame-Batavia, N.Y. 38

Middlesex 64, Manville 32

Montville 67, Newark Tech 46

Morristown 61, Hillside 32

Northern Highlands 38, Holy Angels 21

Nutley 57, Wallington 24

Paramus 48, Dwight-Englewood 39

Parsippany Hills 37, Vernon 25

Paul VI 75, Winslow 26

Pennsville Memorial 58, Gateway 24

Piscataway Tech 52, Perth Amboy Tech 11

Pitman 60, Overbrook 34

Pope John XXIII 55, Mt. St. Dominic 26

Roselle 44, North Plainfield 32

Rutgers Prep 52, St. Elizabeth 22

Secaucus 68, Pascack Valley 50

Southern 61, Pemberton 44

St. Dominic 28, Cumberland Regional 25

St. Mary's-Rutherford 56, Abundant Life 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Middle Township 33

Tenafly 54, Rutherford 43

Toms River South 47, Wall 36

Union Catholic 48, East Brunswick 37

Wallkill Valley 65, Dover 28

Wildwood 52, Lower Cape May Regional 17

Wildwood Catholic 65, Holy Spirit 31

Woodbridge Academy 65, East Brunswick Tech 35

Woodbury 52, Palmyra 47

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament=

Colonia 51, Monmouth 45

Brunswick Classic=

North Brunswick 42, South Brunswick 34

Newark Collegiate Tournament=

Montclair 44, Irvington 29

Wolverine Tournament=

Woodstown 67, Camden Academy Charter 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

