Abundant Life 53, Passaic Charter 43
Becton 72, Palisades Park 31
Belleville 67, Bergen Tech 52
Camden Tech 48, Schalick 44
Delbarton 73, Wayne Valley 57
Delcastle Tech, Del. 56, Holy Spirit 47
Dwight-Morrow 64, Eastside Paterson 59
East Orange 58, Dickinson 37
Eastern Christian 53, Hawthorne Christian 50
Freehold Township 73, Point Pleasant Boro 53
Hasbrouck Heights 65, Rutherford 52
Hillside 72, Sinai Christian 63
Hunterdon Central 81, Morris Catholic 66
Jackson Memorial 56, Lacey 45
Marion P. Thomas Charter 83, Irvington 60
Middlesex 80, Highland Park 51
Midland Park 66, New Milford 36
Mountain Lakes 78, Morris Hills 64
Newark Tech 75, Orange 74
North Plainfield 77, Dunellen 57
Overbrook 64, Glassboro 58
Passaic 76, North Bergen 71
Pennsville Memorial 57, Gateway 47
Perth Amboy 66, Piscataway 60
Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 72, Ocean City 49
Pitman 77, Cape May Tech 55
Roxbury 57, Whippany Park 47
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56, Perth Amboy Tech 43
Seton Hall Prep 57, New Hope Academy, Md. 45
South Plainfield 51, J.P. Stevens 39
St. Peter's Prep 56, Teaneck 27
Union Catholic 74, Hoboken Charter 24
Voorhees 52, Lenape Valley 34
Wallington 55, Wood-Ridge 50
Wallkill Valley 62, Parsippany Hills 55
West Morris 76, St. Joseph-Metuchen 60
Woodstown 63, Salem County Vo-Tech 50
Bergen Tech 49, Belleville 27
Bridgeton 48, Our Lady of Mercy 44
Buena Regional 33, Camden Tech 19
Colonia 51, Shore Regional 45
Delran 37, Burlington City 36
Dickinson 52, North Arlington 49
Dumont 57, North Bergen 28
Dunellen 53, New Brunswick 30
Eastern Christian 38, Hawthorne Christian 5
Egg Harbor 46, Northern Burlington 30
Ewing 41, Point Pleasant Boro 38
Fort Lee 44, Saddle Brook 36
Gloucester Tech 52, Schalick 50
Haddonfield 48, Willingboro 14
Holy Cross 42, Millville 19
Hudson Catholic 68, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 39
Immaculate Heart 68, Cresskill 37
Jackson Memorial 62, Eastern 56
Lakeland 56, New Milford 28
Lenape 53, Mainland Regional 41
MaST Charter, Pa. 28, Cape May Tech 24
Manalapan 36, Ocean Township 27
Manchester Regional 52, Ridgefield 18
Marist 43, Notre Dame-Batavia, N.Y. 38
Middlesex 64, Manville 32
Montville 67, Newark Tech 46
Morristown 61, Hillside 32
Northern Highlands 38, Holy Angels 21
Paramus 48, Dwight-Englewood 39
Parsippany Hills 37, Vernon 25
Pennsville Memorial 58, Gateway 24
Piscataway Tech 52, Perth Amboy Tech 11
Pope John XXIII 55, Mt. St. Dominic 26
Roselle 44, North Plainfield 32
Rutgers Prep 52, St. Elizabeth 22
Secaucus 68, Pascack Valley 50
Southern 61, Pemberton 44
St. Dominic 28, Cumberland Regional 25
St. Mary's-Rutherford 56, Abundant Life 18
St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Middle Township 33
Tenafly 54, Rutherford 43
Toms River South 47, Wall 36
Union Catholic 48, East Brunswick 37
Wallkill Valley 65, Dover 28
Wildwood 52, Lower Cape May Regional 17
Wildwood Catholic 65, Holy Spirit 31
Woodbridge Academy 65, East Brunswick Tech 35
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament=
North Brunswick 42, South Brunswick 34
Newark Collegiate Tournament=
Montclair 44, Irvington 29
Woodstown 67, Camden Academy Charter 31
Wildwood Catholic vs Holy Spirit Girls Basketball
Wildwood Catholic Alyia Gray-Rivera in action during the game against Holy Spirit's defense. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri dons an ugly Christmas sweater. ‘This is a good way to bring the holiday cheer to the kids,’ DiPatri said after the game.
Wildwood Catholic junior forward Marianna Papazoglou drives toward the basket as Holy Spirit’s Maggie Cella defends during Thursday’s Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood. Papazoglou, a 5-foot-10 NCAA Division-I recruit, sank 9 of 17 shots and scored a game-high 21 points in the win. A photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
HSLive.me.
Wildwood Catholic Marianna Papazoglou plays tight defense on Holy Spirit's Savannah Keaser. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildwood Catholic Alyia Gray-Rivera in action during the game against Holy Spirit's defense. Dec. 26, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Wildwood Catholic senior Gabby Turco gets around a Holy Spirit defender during Thursday’s Boardwalk Basketball Classic game in Wildwood. Tursco had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 65-31 win over the Spartans. A right, the Crusaders’ Kimmy Casiello defends the Spartans’ Melody Pugliese.
