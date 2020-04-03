Cedar Creek High School football coach Tim Watson knew this would be the time in his life when he would decide on his coaching future.
Watson announced Friday that he is stepping down as coach. Watson, the only coach the Pirates have ever had, built Cedar Creek into one of the state’s top programs.
"We didn't win every game, but we won our share of them," Watson said. "The ups and the downs have been awesome. It's been such a rich and fulfilling experience in my life."
Watson finished with a 71-27 record and two South Jersey Group II championships in nine seasons. The Pirates finished 10-3 and won the South Jersey Group II title last fall. Cedar Creek has won at least 10 games three of the past four seasons.
"It's a dream to think of how far we've come," Watson said. "This whole experience has been a collective of driven spirits that have all been driven to hold our kids to a high standard and genuinely love them and care for them and push them to be their best. It's been a magical journey."
Watson's three children are at transitional points in their lives. His daughter Kylee is a Mainland Regional senior and one of the country’s top high school girls basketball prospects. She is headed to the University of Oregon on a Division I NCAA scholarship this fall.
Watson’s son Hunter will be a freshman at Mainland Regional in September. His younger son Ryder will begin his pewee football career in the fall.
“There’s not a lot of flexibility as a head coach,” Watson said. “We got a short window to be with our kids and enjoy their journey.”
Watson said the time he spent at home with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic gave him plenty of time to think about his decision.
“With the time at home, I really couldn’t hide from it,” he said. “I did some tossing and turning the past month. I love Cedar Creek. I love the coaches. I love the kids. I really poured my heart and soul into everything about the school and program. I love every minute. It’s not a situation where I’m burned out and didn’t want to coach anymore. I love working with the young men and helping them grow.”
Watson made the decision Thursday. He has spent the past two days telephoning his players.
“It’s been sobering and somber,” he said. “But at the same time, I feel in my spirit I’m doing the right thing.”
Cedar Creek opened in 2010. After a season on the junior varsity level, the Pirates began varsity play in 2011. Cedar Creek went to four South Jersey Group II finals, winning its first championship in 2015 with a 28-27 win over West Deptford.
The Pirates have featured some of the state’s top players in quarterback and defensive Damon Mitchell, a 2013 graduate who played at Arkansas and Rutgers and Bo Melton, a 2016 graduate, who will be a senior wide receiver at Rutgers in the fall.
Watson said the Pirates are not about one player or coach.
"Cedar Creek is about a culture that we've forged over these 10 years," he said. "That doesn't have to change. That's the goal. That's the challenge I've given to all the kids. It's time for them to step up."
