One of the most important developments of the preseason in area high school swimming is that Mainland Regional star Destin Lasco will not compete this season for the Mustangs.

Lasco, a senior at Mainland, is training for the U.S. Olympic Trials with PDR Swimming for Success, a United States Swimming Club in Philadelphia. The three-time Press Boys Swimmer of the Year will devote all his swim time to that goal.

“He’s an exceptional talent, and his focus right now is to try to make the Olympic Team,” Mainland Regional boys swimming coach Brian Booth said of Lasco. “We support him in it. We knew there was a possibility this would happen before he got here (as a freshman). We support him, and we’re happy for him. When the Olympic Trials come up, they’re be no bigger cheering for him than from Mainland.”

Mainland is the four-time defending state Public B champion and five-time defending South Jersey champion. Lasco, one of the top high school swimmers in the nation the last three years, broke numerous national public school meters records in his three seasons with the Mustangs.

Sprinter Liam Garbutt, a senior, is the Mustangs’ lone returning first-team Press All-Star. Garbutt won the 100-yard freestyle and had a relay win in February as Mainland beat Scotch Plains-Fanwood 98-72 in the state Public B title meet. The Mustangs ended the season ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Other returnees include seniors Charlie Sher and Evan Denn and juniors Cole Garbutt (Liam’s brother) and James Bradley. Erik Truong and Skylor Booth (Brian’s son) were also first-team All-Stars who graduated. Truong was a first-teamer all four years.

Mainland will open the season at home at 4 p.m. Tuesday against Rancocas Valley Regional.

“The goals are the same, and everyone is going to have to put up their fair share for us to be successful,” Brian Booth said. “It’ll take a total team effort. We’ll try to build up the swimmers we have, to meet the expectations of what we did in the past.”

Lasco will be missed for a variety of reasons.

“It goes without saying that we’ll miss his leadership and swimming,” Booth said. “Also, Destin was like a coach on the deck with his insight and knowledge of the sport.”

Garbutt is now in a leadership role.

“We got down for a while thinking about what we lost, but now we’re focusing on getting better as a team and seeing where we can go,” said Liam Garbutt, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. “It’s like an honor to have a leadership spot. I’ll try to do my best at it. I’ll try to help the team be the best it can be, and swim faster for myself.

Sher concentrated on the 400 freestyle last season but will also do the butterfly and sprints in 2019-20.

“We’re doing well and enjoying it,” said Sher, a 17-year-old Northfield resident. “We definitely got used to it (winning titles). You always have to try hard, and we’ll have to try harder without Destin. I think everyone has gotten faster. We definitely expect to do well. Our freshmen are looking good. We lost a lot, but we've still got the speed and we still got the muscle.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments