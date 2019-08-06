If you're not too busy Friday night, do yourself a favor and head over to Longport for the 80th South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.
With the exception of the Atlantic County Baseball League, which is wrapping up its 134th season — league president and Margate Hurricanes manager Yogi Hiltner was a rookie when it started — with the Margate Hurricanes facing the Northfield Cardinals, no other local sports event is as steeped in tradition.
Nothing matches the unique atmosphere of the races. Hundreds, if not thousands, of tanned fans kick off their shoes and head to the water's edge to see if their favorite rowers and swimmers from each of the 15 beach patrols in the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association can unseat Longport and take that team trophy back to their beach.
It's time for the event to be updated, however.
The South Jerseys feature just three races: the doubles row, swim and singles row, in that order. That's been the case for the last 46 years, since the governing body added the singles row in 1973.
Meanwhile, lifeguard racing has evolved. Virtually every other event, even the 50-year-old Dutch Hoffman Memorials, which is the first leg of the traditional "Big Three" with the Margate Memorials and South Jerseys, includes a paddleboard/rescue board race.
This year's Dutch Hoffman rescue board race was as exciting as it gets. Ocean City's Bryan Theiss was among a pack of five racers paddling furiously toward the beach. Two other competitors stood up in the thigh-high water and began sprinting toward the finish line, only to fall face-first about 5 yards away after stepping in a gully.
Theiss, 41, who had scouted out the course beforehand, stayed upright and earned the victory.
"They definitely should add a paddleboard race to the South Jerseys," said Theiss, who is also an outstanding rower. "I agree 1,000%. We're all aware of the heritage and history of that event, and I'm not saying they should eliminate anything. But what's wrong with adding another, more modern, lifesaving skill?"
Rowing is the staple of lifeguard racing in the southern part of the state. The South Jersey Championships began with a doubles row in 1924, which was won by Atlantic City's Harry Yates and Jack Woodworth.
In Long Beach Island and points north, however, paddleboard racing is the dominant event.
"Our races tend to focus more on paddleboards while they use boats down here," Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol competitor Jenna Parker said.
Paddleboarding's potential was on display Monday night at the fifth annual South Jersey Rescue Board Championships in Brigantine.
The event featured six races, including two individual races apiece for men and women and two coed relays. The format allowed top racers such as Parker, Wildwood Crest's Adrienne Bilello, Ocean City's Brian Pasternak, Theiss and Harvey Cedars legend Randy Townsend to showcase their strength, speed and endurance.
And because the events were staged relatively close to shore, spectators had a great vantage point.
From a spectator's point of view, the doubles row is kind of boring. The start of the race is cool, especially if crews have to climb large swells at the start and avoid collisions with other boats at the end. But in between, fans without binoculars have to rely on race officials to provide updates.
That is also the case with the swim, which was first held in the South Jerseys in 1945. It quickly develops into squinting as bobbing swim caps and windmilling arms heading toward a buoy.
By the way, there will be no suspense in Friday's swim. Defending champion Joey Tepper of Longport has dominated this season and likely will be toweling off and chatting with friends by the time the rest of the swimmers finish.
Like Theiss and Pasternak, who is also in favor of adding paddleboarding to the South Jerseys, I'm all for maintaining the tradition of rowing and swimming.
But there would be nothing wrong with adding paddleboarding and perhaps a four-person surf dash to the event.
And in another 20 years, maybe they could also include some women's races.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Cape May Beach Patrol Superathalon. WINNER: Rob Moran: Cape May
Time: 6:30 p.m.,
Location: 2nd and Beach avenues, Cape May
This is a 38th annual run-row-swim triathlon race for top lifeguards.
Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races. WINNER: Longport
This event, for the five Atlantic County patrols, has doubles and singles rows and a swim.
Surf City Beach Patrol Epic Lifeguard Tournament. WINNER: Harvey Cedars
Long Beach Island guards and others compete in five races, including three relays.
Cape May County Lifeguard Championships. WINNER: Wildwood Crest
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Rambler Road beach, Wildwood Crest
This 36th annual event has the 10 Cape May County patrols in seven races.
Beschen-Callahan Memorial Lifeguard Races. WINNER: Wildwood Crest
This is a 51st annual six-race lifeguard event honoring two lifeguards who were killed in Vietnam.
Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational. WINNER: Brigantine
This 55th annual event has quick relay races out to flags 500 feet from shore and back.
Red Bull Surf and Rescue. WINNER: Longport
Forty lifeguard teams compete in swimming, paddling and rowing relays.
Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic. WINNER: Longport
There's rowing and swimming as all 15 South Jersey patrols meet for the first time.
Tri-Resorts Lifeguard Championships. WINNER: Wildwood
The Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Wildwood meet in a seven-race event.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational. WINNER: Harvey Cedars
The women of the South Jersey patrols meet in a four-race event.
Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships: WINNER: Atlantic City
The 15 South Jersey Patrols row, swim and run in the first of the 'Big Three' events.
David Kerr Jr. Memorial Lifeguard Races. WINNER: Wildwood Crest
This 36th annual event allows for several guards from each patrol to compete.
Upper Township Beach Patrol M.S. Six-Mile Bay Row, July 30
Lifeguard: 6 p.m.
Location: Deauville Inn, Strathmere, Upper Township
This is a doubles race on the bay which is a fundraiser for the fight against Multiple Sclerosis.
Ship Bottom Invitational-Jack Donlon Memorial Race. WINNER: Briganatine
Patrols from Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties compete in relay races.
Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge. Aug. 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: St. Pete's Beach, Cape May Point
This is a run-paddleboard-swim triathlon for top female lifeguards.
Tri-Wood Lifeguard Championships, August 1
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
Younger lifeguards from rookie-four years will compete
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day one), August 2
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The six LBI patrols compete in this 58th annual event, which has 19 shorter races over two days.
Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races, August 2
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Decatur Avenue beach, Margate
The 15 South Jersey patrols row and swim in this 74th annual 'Big Three' event.
Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament (day two), August 3
Location: 68th Street beach, Long Beach Township
The is the second and final day of LBI's biggest competition of the season.
Pier to Pier 1-Mile Ocean Swim, August 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Avenue beach, Wildwood
This is another swim that's open to the public.
Captain Bill Gallagher Sea Isle City Beach Patrol 10-Mile Island Run
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: 44th Avenue beach, Sea Isle City
This running race in Sea Isle, Townsends Inlet and Strathmere is open to the public, and last year had 626 finishers.
South Jersey Paddle Board Championships, August 5
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: 16th Street beach, Brigantine
Southern New Jersey patrols compete in various paddle board races.
USLA National Junior & U19 Lifeguard Championships, August 7
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Younger guards from patrols around the nation compete in several races.
Murphy Mile, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m
Location: Philadelphia and Beach avenues, Cape May
This running race is open to the public and ends at Grant Avenue.
Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational, August 7
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
The women of the South Jersey patrol compete in this 25th annual, four-race event.
USLA National Lifeguard Championships, August 8-10
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Some of the nation's top lifeguards compete in several races.
South Jersey Lifeguard Championships, August 9
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 33rd Avenue beach, Longport
This 80th annual event is the third of the 'Big Three' and it's considered the top lifeguard event of the season.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, August 10
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews race in the Longport intracoastal.
Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row, August 13
Time: 7 a.m.
Location: 1st and Surf avenues, North Wildwood
This 44th annual, 20-mile row around Wildwood island is for lifeguard and alumni doubles crews.
John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races, August 16
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Suffolk Avenue beach, Ventnor
Lifeguards compete in four short ocean races, carrying back 50-pound dummies in simulated rescues.
Barnegat Bay Challenge, August 19
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: 13th Street and the bay, Ship Bottom
Racers in surfboats, surf skis, paddleboards and kayaks race five miles.
Hammer Row, August 22
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach, Egg Harbor Township
Lifeguard and alumni doubles crews row four miles in the Longport intracoastal to Margate and back.
Brennan McCann Masters Row, September 7
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Seaview Harbor beach
Lifeguard and almuni doubles crews compete in the final race of the Brennan McCann series.
