Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Timmy O'Sullivan, 10, shows the trophy and Logan Morrison-autographed ball he earned for winning a home run derby before the Phillies-Red Sox game at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. O'Sullivan is a fifth grader at Mill Pond Elementary and lives in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township. He won the boys division for ages 9-10.
PHILADELPHIA — Timmy O'Sullivan showed he's a power hitter with a promising future Sunday morning.
The 10-year-old from the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township won the Boys 9-10 Division at the 49th annual Phillies Home Run Derby Championship.
O'Sullivan left the Citizens Bank Park field with a big trophy and a ball signed by Phillies first baseman Logan Morrison.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
"It was amazing," O'Sullivan said. "The ball went farther than I expected. It feels great."
The competition was held before the Phillies hosted the Boston Red Sox. Contestants competed in regional and local competitions to advance to the final round at Citizens Bank Park. They received points for how far they hit the ball.
O'Sullivan's best shot was a fly ball to right field.
O'Sullivan had plenty of support. His parents, Paul and Doreen O'Sullivan, brother Michael O'Sullivan, sister Hailey Hartman and uncle Dave O'Sullivan were all in the stands.
The left-hander admitted to being a little nervous. He planned to take the first pitch but swung at it anyway. O'Sullivan said he got in a groove after three or pitches.
More than 10,000 boys and girls have competed in the Home Run Derby since it began in 1971. Mike Trout, a 2009 Millville High School graduate and two-time American League MVP, competed in the event.
O'Sullivan is a Yankees fan.
"I like the Phillies a little bit," he said.
He's probably more of a Phillies fan after winning.
Several other Press-area hitters also competed Sunday:
Boys 7-9
Corey Clemens of Ocean City
Boys 9-10
Dylan Salbery of Egg Harbor Township
Boys 11-12
Garret Shapiro of Millville
Jay Salbery of Egg Harbor Township
Ryan Williams of Absecon
Girls 9-10
McKenzie Eller of Millville
Olivia Headley of Millville
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at the fields in Absecon.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.