Vineland-based Cage Fury Fighting Championships will hold a rare matinee show in Atlantic City on Saturday.
CFFC 79, which will feature three title fights, will be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City at 2 p.m.
CFFC’s cards are usually held Friday nights, but Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena held a Sting concert on Friday. Saturday’s afternoon show, which will be shown on UFC Fight Pass, will serve as a lead-in to UFC’s card Saturday night in Brazil.
In the main event in Atlantic City, CFFC featherweight champion Pat Sabatini (10-2), from Bristol, Pennsylvania, will defend his title against Brazil’s Mauro Chaulet (13-6).
In the co-feature, Juan Gonalez (6-1), of Edgewood, New Mexico, will take on Brazil’s Nikolas Motta (10-3) for the vacant CFFC lightweight belt. Motta is coming off a first-round knockout over Atlantic City’s Cesar Balmaceda in August.
New York’s Ben Reiter (17-2-1) will fight Willingboro’s Shawn Teed (5-2) for the vacant CFFC heavyweight title. Reiter, a former wrestler at the University of Pennsylvania, is donating his purse to Beat the Streets Philadelphia, which says it “uses the sport of wrestling combined with mentorship and academic support to serve under-resourced student youth in the Philadelphia area.”
Eight other bouts are scheduled. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the first undercard fight starts at 2. Tickets start at $59.25 and available at cffc.tv.
