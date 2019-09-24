Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
ABSECON — TJ Shoffler scored three straight goals in the second half to lead the Lower Cape May Regional boys soccer team to its first win of the season Tuesday, 6-2 over Holy Spirit.
Holy Spirit led 2-1 at halftime, but the visiting Caper Tigers dominated the second half of the Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
Lower Cape May, of the CAL National Division, improved to 1-4. Holy Spirit, of the United Division, fell to 2-5.
“It feels great (to get the first win),” said Shoffer, a 17-year-old senior from Cape May. “A lot of teammates were out there, so it was not just me but a whole team effort. We’ve been putting the work in, two-and-a-half hours each day, and that really pays off.”
Shoffler, whose hat trick gave him a team-high four goals, said he didn’t think he did anything differently in turning the game around.
“I just played soccer (in the second half) and did what I could do to help the team,” he said.
Lower Cape May coach Dennis Elia said the Caper Tigers have been playing well this year but are in a tough division.
“We’ve played some really tough teams,” Elia said. “We’ve been taking losses, and I feel like we’re still playing well. Today we had a good first half and moved the ball really well. But we gave up two goals, which they earned, and we were soft defensively, and they put them in the back of the net. In the second half, we did a lot better defensively, and we moved the ball a lot better. And we put the ball in the net; we finished.”
De-Quawn Johnson scored both Spartans goals in the first half, sandwiched around a goal by Lower’s Braden Brojakowski. Johnson, a senior, leads Holy Spirit with nine goals.
Shoffler tied it at 2-2 in the second minute of the second half. He scored the go-ahead goal off a pass from Jordan Pierce two minutes later.
Lower kept the pressure on, and Shoffler scored on a rebound in the 58th minute to make it 4-2. Nick Adams added a goal when he went high to the middle of the net on a penalty kick. Pierce completed the scoring with a goal in close in the 78th minute.
Brothers Anderson and Mark Ryan shared the goalkeeping duties for Lower and combined for three saves. Spirit’s Brendan Mackey had 10 saves.
“We did play very well in the first half, and we had a lot of confidence,” Holy Spirit coach Rick Meana said. “DeQuawn is the magic man. He’s our leading scorer, and he’s where all the magic goes through.
“They were double-teaming him and triple-teaming him, and when you do that, somebody’s open. But if you’re not confident enough to spread out and stretch the team out when you do have the ball, then it doesn’t work.”
