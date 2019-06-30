The Philadelpia 76ers remade their roster with several stunning moves on the first day of NBA free agency Sunday.
The Sixers signed five-time NBA All-Star Al Horford and resigned Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.
Philadelphia also was in the process of finalizing a sign-and-trade deal that would send Jimmy Butler to the Miami Heat in return for a package of players, including Heat guard Josh Richardson.
In addition to losing Butler, the Sixers saw J.J. Redick leave for the New Orleans Pelicans.
But with Ben Simmons, 22, Joel Embiid, 25, Richardson, 25, and Harris, 26, the Sixers have one of the most talented and youngest cores in the NBA.
ESPN reported the Philadelphia signed the 6-foot-10 Horford to a four-year, $97 million contract. The contract includes bonuses that could make it worth $109 million.
Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Boston Celtics last season. He provides Philadelphia with veteran leadership having been in the playoffs each of his 11 seasons.
Horford can play forward/center and is the perfect compliment for Embiid, who needs to minimize his minutes and games played next season to be ready for the playoffs.
The Sixers will miss Butler, who averaged 18.2 points in the regular season and 19.4 in the playoffs for Philadelphia last season. His ability to create his own shot in the fourth quarter of playoff games and critical regular-season contests was a big part of Philadelphia's success last season.
But Butler came with a down side. There were reports he clashed with Sixers coach Brett Brown on at least one occasion last season. Butler also wore out his welcome with his previous two teams - the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In Richardson, the Sixers get a 6-6 shooting guard, who averaged 16.6 points last season. Richardson probably needs to improve his 3-point shooting, sinking 36 percent of his shots from beyond at the arc last season.
Philadelphia must also replace Butler's fourth-quarter scoring, and it will be interesting to see what role Richardson has in that.
As for Harris, ESPN reported that he resigned with the Sixers for a 5-year, $180 million deal.
The 6-foot-9 Harris averaged 18.2 points in 27 games for Philadelphia last season. The Sixers traded multiple draft picks and players, most notably guard Landry Shamet, to the Los Angeles Clippers for Harris last February.
"I want to be somewhere that I can call home," Harris told ESPN on Sunday. "Finally, I can do that now: I'm a Philadelphia 76er."
Scott, 30, emerged as a valuable reserve for the Sixers last season. The 6-8 Scott averaged 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds and shot better than 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.. He resigned for a two-year, $9.8 million contract, according to The Athletic.
The Sixers did lose Redick. ESPN reported that he signed a two-year, $26.5 million contract with New Orleans. Redick, 35, averaged 17.6 points and shot .407 percent from 3-point range in his two seasons in Philadelphia, but his defense was a liability, especially in the playoffs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.