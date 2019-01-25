Boardwalk Basketball Classic Lower Cape May Boys
Martin Anguelov, Lower Cape May Regional vs Northeast Boys basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

One of South Jersey’s top sophomore boys basketball players has transferred to Wildwood Catholic High School.

Martin Anguelov left Lower Cape May Regional and enrolled in Wildwood Catholic on Friday, his family confirmed that afternoon.

The sophomore averaged 23 points and sank 53 3-pointers for Lower this season. Last season, the 6-foot guard sank 113 3-pointers and averaged 13.8 points as a freshman for Lower, which reached the S.J. Group II final.

Anguelov will not play again this season.

He must sit 30 days and cannot play in this season’s state tournament, under New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association transfer rules. NJSIAA rules do not allow a player who transfers in the second half of the season to be eligible for the state tournament.

Anguelov will be eligible for the first game of next season.

Wildwood Catholic (14-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. The Crusaders will return four starters — including NCAA Division I prospects Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White — and six of their top-seven players next season.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

