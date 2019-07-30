A record 50 competitors are set to go at the 12th annual Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pete's Beach in Cape May Point.
The race is a sprint triathlon for top female lifeguards, with a 1.3-mile run in the soft sand, a 1-mile ocean paddle and a half-mile ocean swim.
"We have a lot of returnees," race director Kristen Moorby said. "Once they've done it once, they learn to capitalize on their strengths and learn what to train harder for."
Defending champion Adrienne Bilello of Wildwood Crest is back. Bilello won in 2018 in 27 minutes, 16 seconds. Also entered is Jenna Parker of Harvey Cedars, the race's only three-time winner (2014, 2016 and 2017). Parker was not in the race last year.
Most of the competitors have a teammate, and the two combine for team scoring that's tallied like a cross country meet. Each participating beach patrol can enter two teams.
Last year's team winner with nine points was the Wildwood duo of Katie Collins (second in the race in 28:01) and Mary Kate Comas (seventh). They'll will race Wednesday, along with Longport's Taylor Phy (third in the race in 2018) and Kira McCully, who were second in the team scoring with 16 points. Maggie Shaw of Harvey Cedars, fourth in the race a year ago, will team with Parker.
