MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team didn’t get the start it wanted and needed Monday night.
The Panthers fell behind early and never recovered, losing to Manchester Township 52-39 in the South Jersey Group II title game. Middle fell behind 15-2 in the first quarter. Destiny Adams, a 6-foot-3 junior, scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for Manchester.
“We have no regrets,” Middle senior Kira Sides said. “Just getting here is an accomplishment, but it stinks to lose.”
Junior guard Kate Herlihy led Middle with 13 points. The Panthers also got a boost off the bench from freshman Jada Elston (seven points) and sophomore Lynasia Harris (eight points).
“Any time you come into a big game, it’s the first five or six possessions,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “You hope to make a shot or find an easy basket to help settle you offensively. Had we settled in a little bit quicker, maybe it could have been different.”
Fans packed Manchester’s gym to watch the top-seeded and defending state Group II champion Hawks (27-4) and third-seeded Middle (23-7) meet for the third time in four seasons in the S.J. final.
Manchester also beat the Panthers in the 2017 and 2019 finals.
On Monday, Middle started the game in a zone defense, which it rarely plays.
“We watched some film and saw a lot teams that were able to keep it close (against Manchester) played a little bit of zone,” Leahy said. “I thought it looked all right.”
The problem was more on the offensive end. Middle didn’t score for the game’s first 5 minutes, 20 seconds.
“We wanted a fast start,” Manchester coach Dave Beauchemin said. “We kind of set the tone. We like to play with tempo. Games like this always settle down. The bigger cushion we could get before the game settled was only going to help us at the end.”
The Panthers rallied after their slow start. Herlihy cut the Manchester lead to five in the second quarter with a fast-break layup.
Middle got to within six with 4:51 left in the third quarter on an Aubrey Hunter layup.
But Middle got no closer, primarily because it had no answer for Adams.
“We’re fortunate,” Beauchemin said. “There (are) not many people that have an answer for her.”
Adams often grabbed offensive rebounds to give the Hawks extra possessions.
“She’s just so athletic and so active,” Leahy said. “It’s one thing to be athletic. It’s ano ther to be active.”
The Middle fans applauded as the Panthers emerged from the locker room afterward.
These Panthers made it to three S.J. finals in their four years. They won a total of 47 games the past two seasons.
“All I ask from the kids is maximum effort,” Leahy said. “This group from Game 1 has done that. I can’t ask for anymore.”
Middle Township 5 16 9 9 – 39
Manchester Township 15 14 10 13 – 52
MT – Herlihy 3, Terenik 0, Hunter 2, Barber 0, Sides 9, Elston 7, Harris 8
MAN – Adams 20, Reynolds 8, Velez 6, Bray 7, Anderson 3, Ross 4, Hayes-Jones 4
