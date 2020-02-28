Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The state individual swimming championships, the final event of the high school swimming season, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.
The event is commonly called the Meet of Champions.
Girls preliminary heats will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at GCIT’s eight-lane, yard pool. Boys preliminaries begin at 2:30 p.m.
The top eight individuals and relays from each pf the 11 events in Saturday’s prelims will return Sunday for the finals. The ninth-to-16th finishers in Saturday’s races will be swim again in Sunday’s consolation finals.
Sunday’s races have the same time schedule as Saturday's.
Mainland Regional High School’s Katie McClintock is the defending champion in the 200-yard individual medley, and she was second last year in the 100 backstroke. She’ll be in those two events again.
Cumberland Regional’s Melissa Lowry was third last year in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and she’s again entered in them. Atlantic City’s Megan Fox placed fifth in 2019 in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle, and she also returns.
On the boys side, Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper was third in last year’s 500 freestyle, and teammate Brandon Bell placed fourth in the 100 backstroke. Both are back. Tepper will also be in the 200 IM.
EHT’s Alexandria Cotter is a contender in the 100 butterfly, and Ocean City’s Alex Antonov could contend in the 100 freestyle. Leading girls relays include the Mainland 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and the Ocean City 200 freestyle relay.
Other boys contenders include St. Augustine Prep’s Shane Washart (500 freestyle), Wil Carpenter (50 freestyle) and Jack Levari (200 freestyle), and Mainland’s Liam Garbutt (100 freestyle). EHT’s 400 freestyle relay could do well.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Grace Curry soars backwards into the water to swim the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay for Egg Harbor Township. The group finished fifth in 1:48.50 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Grace Curry soars backwards into the water to swim the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay for Egg Harbor Township. The group finished fifth in 1:48.50 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Grace Curry soars backwards into the water to swim the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay for Egg Harbor Township. The group finished fifth in 1:48.50 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Vineland's Giavanna Lupi competes in the 100-yard butterfly swim at the Meet of Champions on Sunday. Lupi finished 16th in 58.20.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Ava McDonough swims the second leg of the 200-yard medley relay for Egg Harbor Township. The group finished fifth in 1:48.50 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Mainland Regional's Katie McClintock swims for first place in the 200-yard individual medley at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Mainland Regional's Katie McClintock swims for first place in the 200-yard individual medley at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Grace Curry soars backwards into the water to swim the first leg of the 200-yard medley relay for Egg Harbor Township. The group finished fifth in 1:48.50 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Alexandria Cotter, above, and teammate Ava McDonough are returning first-team Press All-Stars from last season for Egg Harbor Township.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Atlantic City's Megan Fox is a returning first-team Press All-Star. She finished fifth in the 500 freestyle at the Meet of Champions.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Local high school swimmers compete in the girls Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Vineland's Giavanna Lupi competes in the 100-yard butterfly swim at the Meet of Champions on Sunday. Lupi finished 16th in 58.20.
Mainland Regional's Katie McClintock swims for first place in the 200-yard individual medley at the Meet of Champions on Sunday.
Local high school swimmers participate in the boys Meet of Champions on Sunday hosted by the Gloucester County Institute of Technology.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco swims the 200-yard freestyle in 1:35.17 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, taking home first place and breaking his own meet record that he set at Saturday's preliminaries.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco dives into the 200-yard freestyle at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, finishing in 1:35.17 to take home first place and breaking his own meet record that he set at Saturday's preliminaries.
Mainland Regional's Erik Truong swims the second leg of the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, helping the Mustangs claim second place in 1:26.33.
Holy Spirit's T.J. Given takes a deep breath before getting set to race in the 50-yard freestyle event at the Meet of Champions on Sunday. Given won the race in 20.71 seconds.
Liam Garbutt swims the final leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay for Mainland Regional at the Meet of Champions on Sunday. The team took second place in the race in 3:09.56.
Mainland Regional's Destin Lasco swims the 200-yard freestyle in 1:35.17 at the Meet of Champions on Sunday, taking home first place and breaking his own meet record that he set at Saturday's preliminaries.
Skylor Booth prepares to dive in for the third leg of the 400-yard freestlyle relay for Mainland Regional at the Meet of Champions on Sunday. The group finished second in the race in 3:09.56.