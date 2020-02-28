021420_spt_mrgirls 3

Mainland's Katie McClintock swims the breaststroke during Thursday's meet against Moorestown on February 13, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

The state individual swimming championships, the final event of the high school swimming season, will be held Saturday and Sunday at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Deptford Township.

The event is commonly called the Meet of Champions.

Girls preliminary heats will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at GCIT’s eight-lane, yard pool. Boys preliminaries begin at 2:30 p.m.

The top eight individuals and relays from each pf the 11 events in Saturday’s prelims will return Sunday for the finals. The ninth-to-16th finishers in Saturday’s races will be swim again in Sunday’s consolation finals.

Sunday’s races have the same time schedule as Saturday's.

Mainland Regional High School’s Katie McClintock is the defending champion in the 200-yard individual medley, and she was second last year in the 100 backstroke. She’ll be in those two events again.

Cumberland Regional’s Melissa Lowry was third last year in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events, and she’s again entered in them. Atlantic City’s Megan Fox placed fifth in 2019 in the 500 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle, and she also returns.

On the boys side, Egg Harbor Township’s Joey Tepper was third in last year’s 500 freestyle, and teammate Brandon Bell placed fourth in the 100 backstroke. Both are back. Tepper will also be in the 200 IM.

EHT’s Alexandria Cotter is a contender in the 100 butterfly, and Ocean City’s Alex Antonov could contend in the 100 freestyle. Leading girls relays include the Mainland 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and the Ocean City 200 freestyle relay.

Other boys contenders include St. Augustine Prep’s Shane Washart (500 freestyle), Wil Carpenter (50 freestyle) and Jack Levari (200 freestyle), and Mainland’s Liam Garbutt (100 freestyle). EHT’s 400 freestyle relay could do well.

PHOTOS: 2019 girls swimming Meet of Champions

1 of 35