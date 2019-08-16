Not many in the South Jersey high school football community knew of Jaiden Abrams before last season started.
It didn't take the Hammonton High School junior running back long to gain plenty of attention and plenty of rushing yards.
He rushed for 288 yards in the Blue Devils third game - a 21-17 win over eventual South Jersey Group IV champion Shawnee.
The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Abrams finished the season with 1,611 rushing yards.
Abrams is just one of several reasons why the Blue Devils, who finished 3-7 last year, seem poised to take a step forward this season.
"It's the first year in a couple of years that we have a lot of returning starters," Blue Devils coach Jim Raso said. "We were very young last year. We were playing at times seven or eight sophomores. Those guys having experience there's definitely some optimism going into the season."
Raso said Abrams is about 15 pounds heavier than he was last season.
"He ran winter and spring track and has been in the weight room the whole time," Raso said. "He came on the scene last year as an unknown. He established himself, and he has that work ethic going. He has very good field vision. He's able to see things open up before they actually open up. He does a great job of cutting things back."
The Blue Devils hope to have several other players step forward and compliment Abrams. Caleb Nartey is a speedy senior running back and a three-year starter at defensive back.
"We're hoping (Nartey) can take some of the pressure off Jaiden," Raso said.
Ryan Barts and Kyle Vandever both saw time at quarterback last season.
There's plenty of experience on the offensive line with juniors Johnny Scibilia, Brock Beebe and Michael Dogostino.
"They got their feet wet as sophomores last year," Raso said. "They have another year in the weight room. They're bigger and stronger and that's going to go a long way for them."
On defense, Dalton Chaney will shift from the line to linebacker. Brock Weissman is also expected to contribute at linebacker.
The Blue Devils have played one of the region's toughest schedules the past few years. They reached the South Jersey Group IV final in 2017 but haven't had a winning season since they finished 9-2 in 2015.
Raso said an inability for the defense to get off the field on third down and penalties hurt Hammonton last season.
"We had a lot of sophomores, and they're going to make sophomore mistakes," Raso said. "We have to more disciplined. If we're able to do that and get off the field on third down, I think that is going to make good things happen."
